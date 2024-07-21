New Brand CarePantry Flour Partners With Rural Aid To Support Australian Farmers In Rural Communities

New brand CarePantry Flour has announced it will launch in Woolworths this winter. With its brightly coloured packaging, Australian-grown tagline, and Rural Aid partnership, the new brand is looking to connect with bakers on the hunt for premium quality Australian flour that makes a difference.

100 per cent Australian-owned & grown, CarePantry Flour is made from the finest quality, responsibly farmed Australian wheat. Through its partnership with Rural Aid, CarePantry supports Australian farming communities by donating part of the proceeds to the Australian charity.

Locally milled in the NSW wheat belt, CarePantry Flour is unbleached and triple-sifted to create a smoother texture.

Made from 100 per cent responsibly farmed Australian wheat, CarePantry sources wheat from farmers who practice a responsible approach to farming, and are committed to protecting the land, flora, and fauna.

CarePantry has partnered with Rural Aid to support Australian farmers and rural communities Australia-wide. Rural Aid provides financial assistance, water, fodder, and counselling to farmers in times of drought, flood, or fire.

“Our relationship with Rural Aid dates back to 2020, and it was important for us to extend this partnership to our new CarePantry brand,” said Bill Quayle, director at Rinoldi, producer of CarePantry Flour.

“Each bag of CarePantry Flour sold goes a long way in supporting Australian farmers, and we are most grateful for the support of Rinoldi,” added John Warlters, Rural Aid CEO.

CarePantry Flour will be launching in Woolworths supermarkets nationwide on 29 July and will be available in Plain 1kg and Self Raising 1kg (RRP $2.50). CarePantry will donate 10c per bag of flour sold to Rural Aid.