Nev Hasan Elevated To Chief Sales Officer At Foxtel Media

Foxtel Media has today announced that Nev Hasan will take on the role of chief sales officer at the sales house for the Foxtel Group.

Hasan, a highly accomplished media professional, has been with the company for over 15 years and will continue to lead and drive innovation across Foxtel Media.

In his previous role as executive director of Agency Sales, Hasan has brought about the convergence of television and digital sales at Foxtel Media to create a simplified ad buying experience for the industry and championed ad-tech investment and enhanced usability across the Group.

His direction also led to the creation of the Q Break ad model, Foxtel’s Connected TV advertising strategy and addressable audience targeting on Foxtel GO, Addressable Go.

Hasan originally joined the Foxtel Media team (then MCN) as digital group sales manager in 2012 and has spearheaded Foxtel Media’s national sales teams to a video-first advertising future, while embracing the evolution of linear TV and the rise of BVOD assets across the Foxtel Group, including Foxtel Go and Now, Kayo Sports, BINGE, and Tubi.

Prior to Foxtel Media, Hasan held positions at SMG RED, Yahoo!7 and Ninemsn.

Reporting to CEO Mark Frain, Hasan will now be responsible for the management of Foxtel Media’s salesforce of over 200 in Australia, while sports sales will remain under the purview of Foxtel Media Sales and Brand Partnerships Director, Martin Medcraf.

Mark Frain, CEO Foxtel Media, says Hasan’s promotion is well-deserved after the wealth of innovation he has delivered.

“Nev Hasan has been a bastion of creative innovation for Foxtel Media for over 15 years. He is a truly visionary leader that has always taken the time to deep dive into our agency and partners pain points in the ad-buying process and drive internal, structural change to ensure these are addressed. He is a stalwart of the industry and I’m delighted that he’s taking on this new role.”

Nev Hasan, chief sales officer, Foxtel Media, said he’s looking forward to driving further growth for Foxtel Media in his new role

“I’m excited to be leading a fantastic team of talented people in such an interesting and dynamic time for the industry. The media landscape is fast evolving, and at Foxtel Media our aim is to stay several steps ahead in meeting client and consumer demands and embracing technological change, as evidenced by our recent end of Financial Year results that showed our digital advertising business grew by an impressive 49%, in line with our streaming subscriber growth. We want to keep driving the future of the industry and that will be a key goal for me in my new role.”

