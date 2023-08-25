Nev Hasan Elevated To Chief Sales Officer At Foxtel Media
Foxtel Media has today announced that Nev Hasan will take on the role of chief sales officer at the sales house for the Foxtel Group.
Hasan, a highly accomplished media professional, has been with the company for over 15 years and will continue to lead and drive innovation across Foxtel Media.
In his previous role as executive director of Agency Sales, Hasan has brought about the convergence of television and digital sales at Foxtel Media to create a simplified ad buying experience for the industry and championed ad-tech investment and enhanced usability across the Group.
His direction also led to the creation of the Q Break ad model, Foxtel’s Connected TV advertising strategy and addressable audience targeting on Foxtel GO, Addressable Go.
Hasan originally joined the Foxtel Media team (then MCN) as digital group sales manager in 2012 and has spearheaded Foxtel Media’s national sales teams to a video-first advertising future, while embracing the evolution of linear TV and the rise of BVOD assets across the Foxtel Group, including Foxtel Go and Now, Kayo Sports, BINGE, and Tubi.
Prior to Foxtel Media, Hasan held positions at SMG RED, Yahoo!7 and Ninemsn.
Reporting to CEO Mark Frain, Hasan will now be responsible for the management of Foxtel Media’s salesforce of over 200 in Australia, while sports sales will remain under the purview of Foxtel Media Sales and Brand Partnerships Director, Martin Medcraf.
Mark Frain, CEO Foxtel Media, says Hasan’s promotion is well-deserved after the wealth of innovation he has delivered.
“Nev Hasan has been a bastion of creative innovation for Foxtel Media for over 15 years. He is a truly visionary leader that has always taken the time to deep dive into our agency and partners pain points in the ad-buying process and drive internal, structural change to ensure these are addressed. He is a stalwart of the industry and I’m delighted that he’s taking on this new role.”
Nev Hasan, chief sales officer, Foxtel Media, said he’s looking forward to driving further growth for Foxtel Media in his new role
“I’m excited to be leading a fantastic team of talented people in such an interesting and dynamic time for the industry. The media landscape is fast evolving, and at Foxtel Media our aim is to stay several steps ahead in meeting client and consumer demands and embracing technological change, as evidenced by our recent end of Financial Year results that showed our digital advertising business grew by an impressive 49%, in line with our streaming subscriber growth. We want to keep driving the future of the industry and that will be a key goal for me in my new role.”
Please login with linkedin to comment
Latest News
Meet The Very Esteemed Winners Of B&T’s Women In Media Awards 2023!!!!
Find out everything you need to know about our exceptional award winners right here. Trust us, you won't regret it.
Find Out Everything About The Most Powerful Women In Media
It's B&T's annual Women in Media Power List! Here's why these women are the very best in the business.
The WINNERS Of B&T’s Women In Media Awards Are HERE!
Just want the skinny on this year's winners? This one's for you.
The B&T 2023 Women In Media Power List Is Here!!!!
Want to know the most powerful women in media? Then boy, have we got the list for you.
Celebrate Father’s Day With LiSTNR
LiSTNR advises that you reward dad with LiSTNR’s Father’s Day Listening List, a host of podcasts featuring insights from all sorts of fathers. It could just be the greatest Father’s Day gift ever, and it’s free! This year forget jocks and socks, and give Dad time; time to listen to other Dads talking about being a Dad, […]
News Corp Launches “Closing The Gap” Special Investigation On Indigenous Disadvantage
News Corp state and regional mastheads will launch an “Closing the Gap” this weekend to highlight the disadvantages faced by Indigenous Australians – including higher suicide rates, poorer health outcomes, lower disposable income and a dramatically lower life expectancy. Starting on Sunday and running over five days, “Closing the Gap” is the first of a […]
Bud Light Continues Its Macho Push In New NFL Spot Following Trans Influencer Debacle
B&T has never undergone gay conversion therapy, but if we did, we think it would look a lot like this Bud ad.
“No One Had Prepared For This Event”: Melissa Hopkins On The Optus Data Breach
You make a delicious chocolate fondue log & you don't get a single compliment. But a data breach & no one forgets it.
TikToker Millie Ford Talks Humour And Vulnerability At B&T’s Women In Media Finalist Breakfast, Sponsored by Are Media
Miss the Women In Media finalists brekkie yesterday? Here's all the action while you were still dozing under the doona.
Nike U-Turns & Will Release A Limited Run Of Women’s Goalkeeper Jerseys
Nike says it WILL sell replica kits from the recent Women's World Cup. Won't be selling replica Wally Lewis moustaches.
“Top Shelf!” Ad Leaders From TikTok, Meta & Westpac Are Going Wild Over THIS Super Simple Matildas Ad From Ogilvy
Are you a budding copywriter? You could learn a lot from this. As you would from Mark Twain or Emily Brontë novels.
SeenThis & GroupM Partner To Calculate Carbon Emissions
GroupM puts its own carbon emissions under the spotlight. Stops short of banning V8s from the staff car park.
New Customer Insights Innovation Platform Ideally Launches
TRA Labs and Previously Unavailable, alongside founder James Donald, today launched their latest start-up, Ideally, a platform offering remarkably fast, affordable, and accessible customer insights to help bring great ideas to life. The partnership, well-known for creating the successful brand health tracking platform Tracksuit, has appointed Donald as Ideally’s Founder and CEO to drive growth […]
Former Nine & Daily Mail Exec Sean Walsh Departs US Role At DMG
Sean Walsh's next career move remains unclear. However, he has officially ruled out juggler or RSL cabaret chanteur.
What Better Excuse Than It Being Friday Than To Bring You Zendaya’s Raunchy ELLE Cover Shoot
It's often a fine line between the latest haute couture & a perve. As is the case with this couture-come-perve spread.
Greenpeace France Calls Out Big Oil Sponsorship At Rugby World Cup
It appears the coming Rugby World Cup in France won't be all about how shithouse the Wallabies have become.
Global Ad Spends To Top $US1 Trillion By 2024, With Just Five Players Representing Half Of All Spends
Expect a lot more Adidas tracksuits & bling at Cannes next year as global ad spends set to go over the trillion-mark.
Albo Opens Seven’s New Sydney News Studio
Seven staffers forced to clean their desks & uncover source of unpleasant office odour after PM pops by for a visit.
Each Listnr Is Unique In New Trade Campaign
If B&T stacked up the number of Listnr media releases we'd received in 2023 they'd fall agonisingly short of Parramatta.
Olympic Legend & Radio Host Leisel Jones Has Been Honoured With A Street In Her Correct Name!
Other famous people B&T would like see have roads named after them include Shaun Lane, Sandy Street & Arthur Avenue.
Uber Unveils Uber Reserve Via Special
B&T always looks forward to the arrival of any new work from Special. Financial results we look far less forward to.
B&T’s Women Leading Tech Launches As Standalone Publication
Women Leading Tech launches as standalone site. You don't need to be a woman to read it, but being a bit techy helps.
The Agency Behind The Bud Light Disaster Whooped It Up In Cannes, Then Promptly Sacked 13 Staffers
B&T has had a moratorium on Bud Light stories, but we're back today, readers! The moratorium on Rove remains, however.
“I’m Enjoying It More Than I Expected”: Nine’s CFO Matthew Stanton
Nine's CFO Matthew Stanton tells B&T of his fondness for his employer, despite the slow lifts and paper jam issues.
Wednesday TV Ratings: “I’m Not Crying You Are!” – Audiences Moved To Tears By Young The Voice Singer
The Voice audience moved to tears last night. Block contestant also moved to tears after a hammer on thumb incident.
TikTok Reportedly Planning To Ban Links To External Ecom Sites Such As Amazon
Some big news for TikTok users and ecommerce players today. Even bigger news if this is actually true.
Reddit Launches Two New First-Party Ad Measurement Tools
Reddit lifting its first-party ad measurement game. Probably hoping to cash-in on Twitter's woes along the way, too.
ADIA CEO Sarah Campbell On How To Become An Award-Winning Research Agency
It's top tips on becoming an award-winning research agency. Ironically, no tips on writing an awards acceptance speech.
Andpeople Joins the Tribe Global Network Enhancing Creative and Activation Capabilities
Andpeople today announced its partnership with Tribe Global, an international network of independent agencies specialising in advertising, marketing, and communications. The partnership marks a significant milestone for Andpeople, reinforcing a commitment to expanding their global presence and offering enhanced creative and activation capabilities to their clients. With a shared vision for creativity, innovation, and client […]
Cummins&partners Unveils Work For Super Secretive New Alfa Romeo
B&T's gone car crazy today with not one but two car ads. Okay, "crazy" might be over-egging it, but you get the gist.
Finalists Announced For The 34th Annual Commercial Radio Awards
Do you kinda feel it's been the same names in radio for the past 20 years? Confirm it with these radio award nominees.
Camp Comic Alan Carr & His Namesake Dog Work Hard For Laughs In New Work For Mini
Nothing brightens up any ad like the addition of a comedian. Although we do exclude Hannah Gadsby in those comments.
Nine’s Profit Plummets 25% To $279M On Back Of “Challenging” Ad Market
Nine unveils concerning end-of-year numbers with Peter Overton's lavish hairspray budget now under the microscope.
ARN & Atomic 212° Unite To Help Bella
This top initiative has B&T's full support. And that typically only happens when alcohol or leaving early is involved.
delicious. Harvey Norman Produce Awards 2023 Winners Revealed
The delicious. produce awards have been revealed. And once again the King Edward potato cruelly shunned by the judges.
CHEP Network Brisbane Wins Natural Medicine Brand Metagenics’ Creative
Nothing dyes the urine bright orange and drains the wallet quite like a course of vitamins, does it.