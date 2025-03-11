Network 10 Joins Boomtown

Boomtown, the collective representing the nearly 10 million people living in regional Australia, has welcomed Network 10 as its newest member.

Network 10 joins the collective as its ninth member, alongside long-time media companies SCA, WIN, Seven, ARN, ACM, Nine NBN, News Corp Australia, and Imparja.

Network 10 represents three regional aggregated markets in Queensland, southern NSW and Victoria, which the media company acquired when SCA sold its regional television licenses to Network 10 late last year.

Its network covers major Queensland towns, including Cairns, Townsville, Bundaberg and Rockhampton; major NSW centres like Wollongong, Dubbo and Wagga Wagga, and Bendigo, Ballarat and Shepparton in Victoria.

Boomtown Independent chairman, Brian Gallagher, said the addition of Network 10 to the collective would significantly enhance its capabilities and resources. “We are delighted to welcome Network 10 to Boomtown. Network 10 shares our vision for the future and our drive to move the needle on national media budgets in regional Australia,” he said.

“Last year, the collective claimed a 17.6% share of the national advertising budget, growing its stronghold by about 5% per year since 2019. While we have shown solid growth in the share of national advertising expenditure invested into regional media, there is still a long way to go.

“Expanding the collective, with the inclusion of a major media organisation like Paramount proves the ongoing relevance and importance of our efforts to ensure the nearly 10 million people living in regional Australia are not forgotten when brands are considering their advertising plans.”

“We are thrilled to be joining the Boomtown collective as 10 Regional. Boomtown’s commitment to increasing the awareness of regional audiences is impressive. As Network 10 unlocks the power of truly national total TV, we know our clients and partners already value the impact regional can have. We couldn’t be happier to welcome our newly formed and expert regional sales team over from SCA, and to join our other regional media players to continue the help Boomtown boom,” said general manager of Ad Sales, Paramount Australia (parent company of Network 10), Nick Bower.

Since its inception five years ago, the Boomtown collective has been dedicated to showcasing the power of regional advertising for brands and agencies, while working to increase the percentage of advertising dollars spent in regional Australia.

Boomtown is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets, representing a third of the national population. Post-pandemic, Boomtown has enjoyed strong net migration from capital cities, particularly amongst Millennials looking for a tree change.