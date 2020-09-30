Netflix Will Be Forced To Report To ACMA Under Local Content Overhaul
Australia’s much maligned content quota regulations are being rolled back, while streaming services like Netflix will have to report local content acquisitions, as the government looks for new ways to inject life into the local film and television industry.
In an announcement this morning, Communications Minister Paul Fletcher revealed the government would be putting $53 million towards the development and production of local film and television as part of the upcoming 2020-21 Federal Budget.
Of this, Screen Australia will receive $30 million over two years to support the production of Australian drama, documentary and children’s film and television content, while the Australian Children’s Television Foundation will get $20 million over two years to development new children’s content.
Screen Australia will also receive $3 million over three years to establish a competitive grants program for Australian screenwriting and script development.
quota shakeup
But the biggest change will come in regards to content quotas for FTA TV networks, which will no longer be required to play at least 260 hours of children’s programs and 130 hours of pre-school programs a year.
After temporarily pausing the sub-quotas as an emergency measure during COVID-19, the content requirements will return from 1 January 2021.
However, under the changes, the current ’55 per cent rule’ will be altered to give broadcasters more flexibility.
As it stands, 55 per cent of content on Australian television aired between 6am and midnight is required to be a mixture of Australian drama, children’s content and documentaries.
From next year, broadcasters will have more freedom to decide what this content looks like.
A new points scheme will also be introduced to underpin the quotas, which will incentivise the development of big budget productions.
The announcements follow consultations with local broadcasters, many of which have been campaigning to relax content quotas regulations for years.
“The views of stakeholders and interested parties were very clear – we need to continue our support for the production of Australian content, but we also need to remove unsustainable obligations on industry and tailor our interventions to match the new and diverse ways Australian content is being produced and consumed,” Fletcher said.
“The measures announced today are designed to do just that. They begin to rebalance our regulatory framework and provide Australians with the opportunity to access Australian content across a range of media, regardless of whether they want to watch free-to-air television, subscription television or streaming services.”
Fletcher added that these measures are a step towards creating a “platform-neutral regulatory framework”, in response to the ACCC’s Digital Platforms Inquiry.
Many have suggested that to create such a framework, streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Stan should be subject to the same content requirements as television broadcasters.
Fletcher said the government is still exploring whether or not it should introduce content spend obligations for these services.
In the meantime, these services will be asked to report to the Australian Communications and Media Authority on Australian content acquisition from the 2021 calendar year.
Pointing recent Australian titles such as Hannah Gadsby’s Douglas, Legend of Monkey S2, Izzy Bee’s Koala World, Romance on the Menu, and Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser, a Netflix spokesperson told B&T the streaming platform welcomed the opportunity to work with ACMA.
“We welcome the opportunity to formalise this commitment, and provide information about our ongoing investment commitment to the Australian Communications and Media Authority.”
Industry responds
The local television industry has been quick to welcome this morning’s changes.
ViacomCBS Australia & New Zealand Chief Content Officer & EVP Beverley McGarvey said: “Today’s announcements are a significant step forward for broadcasters, content providers, producers and, most importantly, Australian audiences in ensuring a sustainable and enduring local production industry.
“The reforms are a win for audiences, a win for networks and a win for the local production sector.
“They promise fairness and flexibility, allowing us to continue to invest in the programs our audiences love while giving them the choice of the time and the place that they choose to watch them.”
Meanwhile Seven West Media boss James Warburton also welcomed the reforms.
“We remain strongly committed to Australian content and welcome the changes to TV content quotas, which will provide greater flexibility to for us to invest more in those programs that audiences want, and to adjust to changing audience preferences,” he said.
“This is a big step in the right direction and also recognise the importance and value of series like Home and Away, the number one Australian drama which has been on air and produced locally for 33 years strong. “We look forward to working with the Government on the implementation.”
Nine CEO Hugh Marks said: “Nine welcomes this important step in the vital reform needed for our local production sector. It will not only provide a much needed boost to local content production but enable us to better compete in the global content industry. We will work with the Government to finalise some of the details, but overall this is an important and much needed overdue step in the reform process and we appreciate the time and consideration taken by the Minister to get us to this point.”
Foxtel Group CEO Patrick Delany said: “The package of measures announced by the Federal Government to support local production is a good outcome for Australia, which will see more home-grown stories on our screens.
“Foxtel looks forward to the opportunity to work closely with Screen Australia to kick-start new productions and employment in the creative sector, which have been severely impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. We also look forward to featuring the results of work between our channel partners and the Children’s Television Foundation on Foxtel.
Please login with linkedin to commentcontent quotas
Latest News
Just Dropped! B&T Awards 2020 Shortlist (Part 2)!
As exciting as when we heard Keeping Up With The Kardashians was no more, comes this hot off the press industry news.
Old El Paso Launches International Sports Star #MessFreeChallenge Socials Campaign Via Thinkerbell
With no umpires or elderly tennis commentators to abuse in 2020, Nick Kyrgios is focusing on his advertising work.
ADMA Announces Partnership With Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global
The Association for Data-driven Marketing & Advertising (ADMA) has announced a partnership allowing the Marketing and Advertising industry access to Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global platform. Ms Huffington [feature image] launched Thrive Global with the express desire to improve the metal health and productivity for individuals and businesses worldwide. Arianna Huffington is the founder and CEO […]
Indie Agency Appoints Ex-Y&R ECD Andrew Thompson To Creative Director Role
Another agency swapsies story today, proving that adlanders would make excellent 'pass the parcel' players.
VIC Premier Dan Andrews Skewers Oz Journalist’s “Esoteric” Mask Question And Now It’s A Hilarious Meme
Dan the Man takes on Oz journo in glorious fashion. We can only imagine the op-eds on The Oz tomorrow.
It’s Back! Bunnings Sausage Sizzle Returns From Hiatus
Nothing says Saturday morning quite like a mouthful of cholesterol, Wonder White and mustard. And a violent hangover.
Burger King Responds To Upset McDonald’s Customers In Cheeky New Campaign
Want proof humour can distract customers from potential health problems? Look no further than Burger King's marketing.
DBM Partners With Nielsen To Launch DBM Atlas & Media Profiler
DBM Consultants has today announced a partnership with Nielsen to integrate its market-leading DBM Atlas dataset with Nielsen’s Consumer & Media View (CMV) solution. The result is an unrivalled segmentation and profiling dataset that has been developed specifically for the banking, insurance and wealth management categories. The new product called DBM Atlas + Media Profiler […]
Tuesday TV Wrap: Can It Be? ABC Beats Seven & 10 In Primary Share
Ita seen dancing down the streets of Ultimo this morning following this rare ABC victory.
Orchard And BMF Deliver New Campaign For Simparica Trio
B&T has been known to taste test doggy treats. Because we're concerned about intestinal worms, not because of the taste.
OkCupid US Campaign Goes Viral With Hilarious VILF (Voter I’d Like To F*ck) Campaign
Stats reveal registered voters have better luck in the bedroom, yet sadly B&T's editor can't attest to those facts.
Netregistry Encourages Side Hustlers To ‘Seize The Domain’ In New Campaign Via Edge
Netregistry encourages anyone with a 'side hustle' to get online. Except for drug dealers and adulterers that is.
Discovery Selects Magnite To Strengthen DTC Advertising Solution
Want to impress your colleagues with a whole load of programmatic acronyms you don't understand? Read on here.
IKEA Unveils Limited Edition Bucket Hat Which You Can Grab For A Cool $3.50
The popular Swedish furniture company is causing a stir with its new product, yet sadly it's not meatball related.
Affinity Snares Former DDB Sydney TRACK Director Will Nichols
AFFINITY has appointed former DDB Sydney Group (TRACK) Director of Strategy & Innovation, Will Nichols as the agency’s new chief strategy officer. “At AFFINITY, we have an approach we believe is very different from anything else in the market, so it was critical we find a thinker who embodied that,” stated CEO Luke Brown. “We’re […]
Getting Attention In A World Of Distraction
How to get someone's attention when waving your arms, setting off a firecracker, or sounding a fog horn doesn't work.
KNOBBY Bolsters Marketing Team With Appointment Of New Social Media Manager
Underwear subscription brand, KNOBBY, has boosted its marketing team with the appointment of Samantha Wilson Social Media Manager where she will be leading the brand’s social media strategy. Prior to joining KNOBBY, Samantha (pictured, right) held key social media roles with well-known brands across eCommerce and retail including the likes of Youfoodz and BlackMilk Clothing. […]
Bell Direct’s New Brand Campaign From Matterhorn Is ‘Simply Better’
Bell Direct, a leading provider of online retail broking and investment services, has launched a new brand campaign via Matterhorn Communications.
Keep Left Appoints Ex-Leo Burnett Creative Director Blair Kimber
Blair Kimber takes the B&T gong for the coolest yet also most slightly-terrifying headshot to pass our desk today.
CVO Nabs oOh! Media Senior Sales Specialist
Out-of-home (OOH) advertising agency Captive Vision Outdoor (CVO) has appointed award-winning senior sales specialist Sal Daoud into its newly created position of National Head of Sales as the company eyes a nationwide push. Daoud has made the move from oOh! Media as Senior Business Manager where he was awarded the company’s 2019 National Sales title […]
Digital Media Agency Loud Days Is Back Making Noise
Loud Days is backing making noise, as this headline suggests. Good thing B&T's editor is partially deaf.
Study: Only 20% Of Melburnians Will Take-Up More Activities Post-Lockdown
B&T won't be taking up any extra-curriculars, unless you count heading to the pub more as an extra-curricular.
Telco Leans Heavily On ‘Toy Story’ For Super Cute Campaign To Recycle Phones
Here's a cute campaign out of France to brighten your day, with thankfully no croissant, oui oui, or beret in sight.
“Shocking & Sensational”: Facebook Bans Modibodi Ad That Normalises Periods
A little blood never hurt anyone, that is, unless you happen to find yourself in a fight with Floyd Mayweather.
Making The Most Of 2020: Why Brands Are Choosing To Be Daring With Their Creative
B&T's Adobe webinar has only just finished & already we've got the story live. So, expect plenty of top tips and typos!
Just In! B&T Awards 2020 Shortlist (Part 1) Is Here!
The B&T Awards are so close you can almost smell them! A heady mix of function centre chicken, cheap sav blanc & coke.
Tourism Australia Reminds International Travellers What’s Waiting For Them With Incredible ‘8D’ Videos
Once again the Giant Banana, the Big Lobster & Leyland Brothers World overlooked in latest Tourism Australia campaign.
Quiip Announces Four Staff Promotions
Quiip announces four staff promotions. Although, in all truth, B&T would far prefer to hear about staff demotions.
“F@ck Trump!” TV Reporter Freaks As Interviewee Dons Inflammatory Face Mask
B&T warns this includes content that may be deemed NSFW. That is unless you all swear a shitload in your office.
Radio Ratings: Alan Who? Ben Fordham Easily Takes Over Alan’s 2GB Spot, While Russel Howcroft Sees 3AW Soar
Alan Jones reportedly nailing himself to a crucifix & muttering, "My God, why have you forsaken me?" on radio numbers.