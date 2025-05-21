Netball WA Passes Corporate Strategy Work To 303 MullenLowe

Drawing on its evolving and expanding brand and consultancy offering, 303 MullenLowe has been appointed by Netball Western Australia to define its corporate vision and ongoing strategy.

Working closely with Netball WA’s executive team and its Board of Directors, 303 MullenLowe has been tasked with developing a long-term Corporate Strategy Plan, which in turn will determine the organisation’s focus, investment priorities and how it promotes netball throughout the State.

It represents an extension of the agency’s appointment in 2024 to help develop Netball WA’s brand blueprint.

“Last year, the 303 MullenLowe team worked incredibly well in partnership with our team to help define the Netball WA Masterbrand Strategy, which also covers West Coast Fever and Shooting Stars,” said Simone Hansen, Netball WA Group CEO.

“As a result, we decided to get them back to support us with this Corporate Strategy project, which will help Netball WA to clearly define our priorities on and off the court from 2026 to 2030.

“303 MullenLowe have brought a fresh perspective into the business and we are looking forward to working closely with them, utilising their expertise and guidance, over the coming months as we develop the next iteration of our strategic plan.”

303 MullenLowe Perth chief strategy officer Matt Oakley said work would begin immediately to define Netball WA’s vision for the coming years, and a plan to then bring that vision to life across a number of key areas.

“Undertaking the brand strategy project in 2024 gave us a chance to really get under the hood of Netball WA, and in doing so we were able to uncover a business full of passion and possibility,” he said.

“Our promise throughout that process was to give the team a blueprint that they could own. Extending our work into developing the organisations much broader Corporate Strategy Plan is a great responsibility, and one we relish. Being tasked with this important work is testament to the successful partnership we’ve built with this outstanding organisation”.

“The appointment is another example of 303 MullenLowe’s evolving brand and consultancy offering. Since expanding our capability in this area we’ve delivered work within the volunteer recruitment, member retention and business prioritisation sectors and look forward to continuing this work with partners across WA and beyond,” said 303 MullenLowe Perth’s managing director Rene Migliore.