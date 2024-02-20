Netball Australia CEO & Kikki K Founder Among New Key Speakers At Forbes Australia 2024 Women’s Summit

Forbes Australia has announced a slew of new speakers for its second annual Forbes Australia Women’s Summit: ‘Power Rising’.

The ‘Power Rising’ event will take place at the Roslyn Packer Theatre in Sydney, led by a star-studded line up of female speakers.

“We often learn as much from stories of hardship and failure as we do from stories of wining and success”, said Forbes Australia, editor-in-chief, Sarah O’Carroll.

New additions to the line-up include former Netball Australia CEO, Kelly Ryan; founder of kikki.k, founder and creative director of Dream Life, Kristina Karlsson; Fleet Space technologies co-founder and CEO, Flavia Tata Nardini; and TDC Global founder and managing director Sarah Liu.

The ‘power rising’ theme will be discussed including personal experiences of hardships and failures, including Kelly Ryan who, “recently left her role of CEO of Netball Australia after one of the most bitter pay disputes in women’s sport. She will share what she learned during that time, her lessons in resilience and her plans for the future”, said O’Carroll.

The new additions will be joining more than 20 female speakers, including founder of Teach Us Consent, Chanel Contos; CEO of Xero, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy; and former Matilda and Head of Women’s Football at Football Australia, Sarah Walsh.

The panels at the Summit will include ‘The power of leadership’; ‘The power of responsibility’; ‘The power of innovation’; ‘The power of creativity’; and ‘The power of product’.

This years line-up promotes a range of female professionals including big names:

Kris Lovejoy, global security and resiliency leader, Kyndryl

Kristy Chong OAM, founder of Modi Bodi

Megan Dallas-Camina, founder and CEO, Women Rising

Nicole Liu, founder, Kin Fertility

Olympia Yarger, founder and CEO, Goterra

Sally Auld, CIO, JBWere