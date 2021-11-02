Nestlé Professional Teams Up With Rotary Clubs Across The Country To ‘Celebrate Australia’

Nestlé Professional Teams Up With Rotary Clubs Across The Country To ‘Celebrate Australia’
The team at Nescafé Blend 43 has partnered with Rotary Australia to launch its brand-new campaign, ‘Celebrate Australia’ by Nestlé Professional, designed to support the community spirit of six much loved Aussie towns.

The six regional towns of Mallacoota, Broken Hill, Toowoomba, Busselton, Willunga and Strahan have been handpicked by Nestlé Professional to feature on the new limited-edition range of 1kg tins of Nescafé Blend 43 as part of the new Celebrate Community Spirit Collection.

Nestlé Professional Oceania business executive officer, Scott Stuckmann, said: “After a tough couple of years, we thought it was the right time to honour the essence of what we love about Australia. Community spirit boosts, and enriches Aussies through the good, bad and uncertain times.”

“Each town was chosen because they embody community spirit, togetherness, and what it means to be Australian,” said Stuckmann.

Enjoyed by Australian communities for over 80 years, Nescafé Blend 43 is proudly made with Aussie community spirit in Gympie, Queensland. In the past 12 months, the Gympie factory has produced almost 2 billion cups of Nescafé Blend 43.

“With this campaign, we hope to bring a bit of encouragement to workers across the nation who share a coffee in their workplaces and tea rooms each day,” continued Stuckmann.

Each tin’s illustration highlights the community spirit of the town. The designs range from a community rallying together in the event of a natural disaster, local sporting events that have led to international recognition, and the celebration of local food, wine and art.

Local Rotary Clubs in the six towns have each received a $5,000 grant from Nestlé Professional to invest in a community initiative important to each town.

These include fundraising for a local mental health facility in Broken Hill, a Koala Rescue program in Willunga, and a Toowoomba Christmas Drive for underprivileged and homeless youth.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nestlé Professional and Nescafé Blend 43 on this campaign and celebrate some of the most incredible towns across Australia,” said Heather Chong, District Governor of Rotary Tasmania.

“With more than 1000 Clubs and 30,000 members, Rotary members in Australia are ‘people of action’ who support an array of local community service initiatives, so it’s wonderful that Nescafé Blend 43 is helping us with our mission.”

Nescafé Blend 43 has also gifted the selected Rotary Clubs with over 190 tins each to be used for the Club to on-sell, or donate to the local community, with any profits retained by each Club.

A mixed variety of the 1kg tins of Nescafé Blend 43 featuring the six Aussie towns are available to buy from wholesale office and foodservice distributors including Bidfood, NAFDA, Countrywide, PFD, Campbells, Winc and Blackwoods (RRP $40).

