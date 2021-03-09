National Indigenous Television Appoints Jack Latimore Managing Editor Of NITV Digital

NITV has announced that Jack Latimore, acclaimed writer and journalist, and proud Birpai man with family ties to Thungutti and Gumbaynggirr/Bundjalung nations, has been appointed Managing Editor of their digital offering.

Latimore has been acting in the position since last December. Before that, he was Digital Editor at NITV.

His promotion sees his remit expand to leading the editorial agenda and strategy across NITV’s digital platforms, as well as continuing to work with NITV’s Indigenous News and Current Affairs (INACA) to deliver and contribute to news content.

With a strong editorial focus, and managing the team responsible for output across NITV’s digital platforms, Latimore will play a key role in driving the direction of NITV’s digital offering, including overseeing how the channel engages audiences on social media, and with video content on SBS On Demand.

He will continue to produce stories for NITV news and current affairs, as well as commission digital content.

Latimore will continue to co-host and produce NITV’s weekly podcast, Take it Blak, and will also be managing NITV’s podcast and digital content strategy going forward.

Tanya Denning-Orman, Director of Indigenous Content, SBS, said, “the work NITV does across digital is an important part of the channel’s offering, and an increasingly integral part of what we do. NITV has a really engaged and growing audience across our digital platforms who come to us for unique storytelling and innovative content exploring the issues that matter to communities.”

“Jack is well-known and highly respected, and I’m thrilled to have him leading the team, bringing his strong editorial judgement and expertise to the role, along with his passion for ensuring there is a voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in our media landscape.”

On his appointment, Latimore said, “I’m thrilled to be part of the ongoing development of the important work NITV is doing across digital platforms, working with an enthusiastic and dedicated team committed to exploring innovative ways to reach audiences across the country with the unique content and coverage NITV provides.”

“The role of digital is only going to be more important over the next few years, and beyond, in providing a platform to bring Aboriginal and Torres Strait voices to a wider audience, and as NITV continues to grow and evolve.”

“As well as continuing to work closely with our Indigenous news and current affairs team, and all parts of the channel, I’m looking forward to building on the collaborative partnerships we have established with our First Nations Media Australia partners, and pursuing new opportunities to further amplify the important stories we have been trusted with by our communities.”

Prior to joining NITV, Latimore previously worked as a journalist for Koori Mail, Guardian Australia and was a daily editor for IndigenousX. He has previously worked for the Centre for Advancing Journalism at the University of Melbourne and is involved in several research projects aimed at improving Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander representation in the media.

Latimore continues to be based in Melbourne.