My NRMA Rewards Announces New TEG Partnership, Rewarding Members More

My NRMA Rewards has announced a joint partnership with TEG, a Global leader in Live Entertainment and Ticketing, giving members access to an extensive range of benefits.

The three-year partnership will allow My NRMA Rewards members across Australia to secure presale tickets to sports and entertainment events and unlock benefits including the chance to win money-can’t-buy experiences, special discounts and offers. My NRMA Rewards members will have the opportunity to secure members-only experiences, which will elevate the live Event experience.

“As a member-owned organisation, we’re for finding new ways to reward our members on the road, when they travel and through a world of exclusive experiences. That’s why we’re delighted to offer My NRMA Rewards members even more through our partnership with TEG. Both TEG and NRMA are building sophisticated digital and data eco-systems to better serve Australians, together as partners we believe we can truly make an impact,” said NRMA chief membership officer Victoria Doidge said.

“Our Partnership with the NRMA marks an exciting step forward for TEG. We look forward to welcoming NRMA members to enjoy some of the most exciting events happening across Australia with pre-sale ticket access, and bold new ways to heighten their experiences at our Events,” said TEG Group chief executive officer, Geoff Jones.

To kick off this exciting partnership, My NRMA Rewards members will be able to secure pre-sale ticket access for Cirque du Soleil CORTEO and 30 per cent discount on weekend passes for Race of Champions. My NRMA Rewards members can access all the benefits from the TEG partnership through the My NRMA app and website.

“We are excited to bring this new offering to our members. We currently have one million member sessions in our app each month, whether they are accessing our fuel discounts, getting cashback on retail purchases or planning holidays. We encourage our members to check our app regularly to ensure they can access the exciting program of TEG events across music, sport and arts,” said Doidge.