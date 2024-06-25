Mutinex Hires First CFO And Customer Lead As Growth Spurt Continues

Following Mat Baxter’s recent hire as Asia-Pacific CEO, Mutinex has made several new appointments, including a CFO and customer lead.

Downpayments CFO Tomer Hershcovitz has become the first CFO of Mutinex. Hershcovitz brings years of experience as a senior investment banker at JP Morgan, Macquarie Group and was the head of M&A and strategy at eToro.

He is past of a slew of appointments as Mutinex scales. These include Andy Hughes as Mutinex’s first customer lead in the market; Alexiy Charamko as head of model scale; Phil Clark as senior data scientist; Carolyn Moran as account manager; and, Tate Nalen as marketing science partner.

Mutinex co-founder and global chief executive Henry Innis told B&T: “Mutinex has had great growth for a number of quarters, and Mat has simply added to that. We’re primarily driving product, the US, and internal operations with these hires, but we’d expect more R&D and growth hires soon.

“The crucial thing is the dynamism the product is bringing into the market. We’ve had a flood of new feature releases – customers can now analyse individual promotional campaigns and synergies which is driving massive interest. I also think the growth is, in part, driven by the economy. There’s never been a more important time in tough economic climates to know your MROI and prove the value of your investment decisions”.

He added: “My strong belief is the business has momentum driven by us all working as a team. I’d expect us to continue the growth if we continue to deliver strong customer value at every touchpoint.

“I have always thought hiring the best people, with extremely high standards, produces the best and most customer-centric culture possible. We’re building a culture that obsesses about customer impact and outcome – part of my job is to bring together those people, in partnership with my partners in crime like Mat Baxter and John Sintras.”

Mutinex has been on a rapid upward trajectory in recent years. The business, which has north of 70 staff, has a market capitalisation of $125 million and a footprint across Asia-Pacific and the US.

Baxter and Innis both featured at this year’s Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, with the former urging the industry to move on from large upfront media deals and focus investments on real-time analysis of what works.

Baxter recently told B&T why he decided to join Mutinex.