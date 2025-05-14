Mutinex Conquers Paralysis, Microsoft’s Stunning Sunset, Taboola’s Intimate Dinner

With Cairns Crocodiles, wrapping after another exceptional day of content, delegates descended on venues dotted around the city for some incredible dinners, drinks and networking.

Hemingway’s was heaving as Mutinex’s co-founder Henry Innis and Nicky Barton, its director of marketing science, took the mics for a thought-provoking dinner at Cairns Crocodiles, presented by Pinterest.

Mutinex founder and global CEO Henry Innis treated guests to a fireside chat with marketing science director Nicky Barton about how to overcome decision paralysis with generative AI.

“The role AI needs to play in growth is actually rebuilding trust to allow us to invest in growth, Innis said. “Because if we don’t do that, our industry is going to be fucked in three years, it’s going to be an industry of cuts. It’s going to be an industry of mistrust. It’s going to be an industry where no one actually feels like they should be investing the growth of the boardroom. And that’s how we we perpetuate a misery loop.”

Mutinex provides a world leading AI-powered MMM tool, MAITE, that allows users to gain invaluable insights with an interface similar to ChatGPT.

Innis added: “The number one thing that we need to solve has nothing to do with measurement. It has everything to do with removing the moment of marketers saying ‘let me get back to you’. That is what a good product should do.

“I care about actually solving the product problem that exists at the heart of our industry, which is fundamentally we need to actually solve the ability to get good data to CFOs, to CEOs quickly.”

Other Mutinex top brass, including chief revenue officer Danny Bass and co-founder Matt Farugia rubbed shoulders with guests during the evening, which featured a brewery tour and delightful three course meal.

Microsoft Advertising Rocked The Casbah At Roccos

After a busy day at conference, Microsoft Advertising invited a select group of industry leaders and tastemakers to wind down in sumptuous style at Roccos.

Overlooking the beautiful Cairns harbour, Roccos was the perfect vantage point to watch the sunset, which sent orange and purple hues across the sky before the sun dipped below the mountainous Daintree rainforest.

There aren’t many things capable of measuring up to a Cairns sunset, but the cocktails and food at Roccos ran it pretty close yesterday evening.

With attendees engrossed in networking and meeting the Microsoft Advertising leaders, it was the perfect way to end the second spectacular day in Far North Queensland.

Taboola Realises Real Growth With Realize

Under the glow of Salt House’s waterfront lights, a select group of media leaders gathered for an exclusive evening with Taboola.

Far from another talkshop about clicks and impressions, this invite-only event was an intimate showcase and casual discussion of how Realize is helping brands break free from the walled gardens of search and social.

Guests dined on a selection of local delights, including reef fish and half-shell roasted Queensland scallops, with the Taboola team seated casually among the group.

With sharp conversation, standout views, and delicious fresh food and cocktails, Taboola made one thing clear: performance is evolving, and it’s time the industry caught up.

ESPN’s Halftime Happy Hour Is a Slam Dunk With Fans

ESPN’s Halftime Happy Hour on night two wasn’t just a repeat of the first, it was its own vibe entirely.

With no big welcome party on the agenda, Happy Hour became the unofficial rally point before everyone split off to their chosen side events.

Hosted again at Hemingway’s Brewery, it was the kind of session that understood the brief: keep it simple, keep it social and make sure the drinks are cold.

There was no pressure to stay long and no need to RSVP, but ask anyone who stopped by, and they’ll tell you the same thing: ESPN knows how to do downtime – or halftime (if you will).

Whether you were heading to a private dinner, a rooftop mixer, or planning a quiet night in, Halftime Happy Hour was the perfect in-between moment, where you could catch your breath, clink a glass, collect a few too many stubby holders and get your night started the right way.