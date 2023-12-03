Murmur Group Launches High-Octane Campaign For Rare Spares Rockynats

Murmur Group Launches High-Octane Campaign For Rare Spares Rockynats
One of Australia’s biggest off-street car and motorbike festivals, Rare Spares Rockynats, is returning to Rockhampton for Easter 2024 and has kicked off its promotional calendar with a high-octane media campaign.

The two-phase campaign, via award-winning marketing agency Murmur-Group, will launch across large format out-of-home and retail placements and will be supported by local radio, TV and digital news assets, paid social media and local influencers.

Craig Sue, Murmur’s Media Planning & Strategy Director said the brief was the perfect opportunity for Murmur’s team of die-hard car and bike devotees, and was underpinned by the success of their great work with Summernats. The team were pumped to entice Rockhampton locals and car enthusiasts from across Queensland and beyond to the event.

“We developed a data-led strategy based on the client’s key insights reports. From this we created a two-phased channel approach that firstly promotes the event to a wider QLD audience this side of Xmas, followed by a campaign targeting those in and around Rockhampton leading up to the event to encourage local ticket sales,” Sue said.

“Our goal is to create buzz that drives excitement and attendance. By strategically phasing activity and leveraging full funnel media we can maximise reach and engagement. Murmur’s team is committed to making Rockynats an awesome event for enthusiasts and participants alike”.

“Appointing Murmur was a no-brainer as they could immediately bring their smarts from successfully working with Summernats and blend that insight, creative strategy and key learnings into one overarching strategy, including leveraging media relationships, to drive success and additional media value for Rockynats 04,” said Zac Garven tourism and events manager at Advance Rockhampton.

“Additionally, the team’s enthusiasm for off-street machines was infectious, and it is obvious this partnership will highlight the creativity that fuels success for the event”.

“Rockynats is a major event on Queensland’s calendar, driving visitation and boosting local businesses, and we look forward to seeing the city of Rockhampton take centre stage as lovers of horsepower, show-cars, burnouts and drifting come to town to attend Rockynats 04,” Sue said.

The campaign commences November 2023 thru until end of March 2024.




