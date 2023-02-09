Motorola Extends Penrith Panthers Partnership

Mobile-phone company Motorola has extended its commitment with Penrith Panthers for the 2023 rugby league season.

Panthers was the first NRL club to team up with the global telecommunications company in 2022, joining a stable of iconic sporting teams such as NBA franchises Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers.



“After a successful first year we are excited to renew our partnership with Motorola for the 2023 season,” said Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron.

“Having the support of a globally recognised brand like Motorola is fantastic for the club. This season we welcome Motorola as a newly-upgraded platinum partner. Not only a leader of driving innovation in their field, Motorola is a brand we grew up with and trust, all of this resonates with our club ethos, players and fans. It’s a great fit.”

Through the partnership Motorola will engage with members and fans both across the club’s digital channels and in-person at BlueBet Stadium, with a number of exciting initiatives and giveaways planned for 2023.

To celebrate the partnership extension Motorola is providing Panthers members and fans with an exclusive offer. Simply enter promo code PANTHERS2023 via motorola.com.au to save 15 percent on the motorola edge 30 neo, edge 30 ultra, edge 30 fusion and the motorola razr. Strictly for a limited time only.

“We began our journey with the Penrith Panthers in 2022 and by the end of the season, they were back-to-back premiership winners. We are excited to renew and expand our partnership with the Panthers in the 2023 season,” said head of Motorola Australia and New Zealand, Kurt Bonnici.

“Both Motorola and the Panthers are known for our innovation, high quality and strong performance. We are committed to investing in our community and share an immense passion for bringing people together through unique consumer experiences. We’re thrilled to bring our two brands together and further infuse our company and versatile product portfolio with the vibrant energy of the Panthers club and fan base right across Australia.”