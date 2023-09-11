Motor Traders’ Association of NSW Releases Auto Industry Magazine

The Motor Traders Association of NSW launched the inaugural issue of MTA Magazine, a groundbreaking industry publication aimed at offering invaluable insights into the automotive sector.

Focusing on a range of industry issues and offering readers a source of advice, insight, debate and automotive lifestyle, the new MTA publication replaces the former MTA Journal periodical, and continues the work of the MTA as the leading member body for the automotive trade, cementing its position as the voice of the motor industry.

MTA NSW has proudly partnered with PRIMAL Storytelling to publish the magazine. With a rich history in automotive and creative expertise, PRIMAL is poised to support the association in delivering a leading industry publication.

MTA’s general manager, marketing, Matt Connor, said he was pleased to see the new magazine making its way to members and the wider community.

“The MTA Magazine will be the flagship publication of the automotive industry. We’re developing a publication designed to be interesting, educational, and entertaining. Something that everyone in the industry looks forward to seeing in their workshop, dealership, or mailbox,” said Connor.

“With the launch of MTA Magazine, MTA NSW can continue to tackle industry issues, as well as highlighting the amazing work being done in Australia and abroad.”

Both MTA Magazine’s editor and publisher, and founder of PRIMAL Storytelling, Kurt McGuiness, and its creative director, Nicholas Buckland, are veterans of the magazine industry, having both worked on publications such as TopGear Australia, FHM and the NRMA’s Open Road.

Kurt McGuiness said he was proud to collaborate with MTA NSW on this project. “Launching a new publication is a rare opportunity, and MTA Magazine has been a labour of love for our team, and reflects our passion for storytelling,” he said.

The inaugural issue of MTA Magazine is now available, featuring a cover story that delves deep into the electric revolution, questioning whether the Australian sector is prepared for imminent industry and customer changes.

The next issue is already in production, with an anticipated release in November.

