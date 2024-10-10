MediaNewsletter

Motio Expands Healthcare Network With Envent Wayfinding

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
2 Min Read
Prince of Wales Hospital at Randwick
Prince of Wales Hospital at Randwick

Motio has been appointed by wayfinding solutions provider Envent to exclusively represent advertising across its rapidly expanding network of healthcare and hospital displays and wayfinding installations.

This strategic partnership strengthens Motio’s presence in the healthcare sector, enhancing its ability to connect advertisers with highly targeted audiences in high-volume environments.

The Envent network includes major healthcare facilities such as Prince of Wales Hospital at Randwick, as well as the Westmead Health Precinct, St George Hospital and other large-scale health-focused facilities.

These significant healthcare destinations reach a diverse audience, from healthcare professionals and administrators to visitors and patient groups, creating valuable opportunities for advertisers to connect with niche demographics at scale.

This partnership adds to Motio’s expanding healthcare channel, Motio Health, which already operates more than 750 displays nationally, offering unparalleled reach to advertisers looking to communicate directly with audiences. With Envent’s expanding footprint, Motio continues to create new opportunities in the healthcare media sector.

Managing director of Envent, Justin Dean said “Envent is continuing to roll out sophisticated wayfinding solutions in major facilities, working with government and healthcare administrators to provide optimum directional information in these large-scale facilities”.

Adam Cadwallader, CEO, Motio said, “These locations host enormous audiences on a daily basis with a really interesting mission mix that will suit advertisers with highly specific communication requirements. We absolutely love the uniqueness of this channel”.

The displays are located at the natural pedestrian flow points and operate as traditional, digital formats. During the use of the wayfinding, the advertising converts to a localised banner and then returns to its normal advertising operations when dormant for more than 30 seconds.

Motio’s first campaigns came to life this week with campaigns featuring superannuation, government, aged care and NDIS services.

Related posts:

  1. The Australian Releases Second Season Of Bronwyn Supported By Harvey Norman
  2. Wavemaker, OMD, This Is Flow & Principle Media Group Win VMO’s Ultimate Media Champion
  3. Sky News Issues Apology for Misquoting Fake Andrew Forrest Tweet
  4. B&T’s Agency Scorecards Roll On Despite Shorter Week
TAGGED: ,
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

‘We Had To Choreograph It Within An Inch Of Its Life‘ – How An Aussie Indie Created An Ad For Lionel Messi’s Cologne
B&T Agency Scorecards HERO
B&T’s Agency Scorecards Roll On Despite Shorter Week
Marley Spoon Marketing Boss Mark Richardson Joins Petbarn For GM Marketing Role
OOH Industry Records 10% Lift In Net Media Revenue In Q3
Register Lost your password?