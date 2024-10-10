Motio Expands Healthcare Network With Envent Wayfinding

Motio has been appointed by wayfinding solutions provider Envent to exclusively represent advertising across its rapidly expanding network of healthcare and hospital displays and wayfinding installations.

This strategic partnership strengthens Motio’s presence in the healthcare sector, enhancing its ability to connect advertisers with highly targeted audiences in high-volume environments.

The Envent network includes major healthcare facilities such as Prince of Wales Hospital at Randwick, as well as the Westmead Health Precinct, St George Hospital and other large-scale health-focused facilities.

These significant healthcare destinations reach a diverse audience, from healthcare professionals and administrators to visitors and patient groups, creating valuable opportunities for advertisers to connect with niche demographics at scale.

This partnership adds to Motio’s expanding healthcare channel, Motio Health, which already operates more than 750 displays nationally, offering unparalleled reach to advertisers looking to communicate directly with audiences. With Envent’s expanding footprint, Motio continues to create new opportunities in the healthcare media sector.

Managing director of Envent, Justin Dean said “Envent is continuing to roll out sophisticated wayfinding solutions in major facilities, working with government and healthcare administrators to provide optimum directional information in these large-scale facilities”.

Adam Cadwallader, CEO, Motio said, “These locations host enormous audiences on a daily basis with a really interesting mission mix that will suit advertisers with highly specific communication requirements. We absolutely love the uniqueness of this channel”.

The displays are located at the natural pedestrian flow points and operate as traditional, digital formats. During the use of the wayfinding, the advertising converts to a localised banner and then returns to its normal advertising operations when dormant for more than 30 seconds.

Motio’s first campaigns came to life this week with campaigns featuring superannuation, government, aged care and NDIS services.