Motio Beats Revenue Record, Cuts Losses In H1 Earnings

Adam Cadwallader.

Place-based media business Motion has recorded record revenues and cut its losses in its H1 financials, seeing its ASX price climb 12 per cent.

Its revenue for the first half was a record $5.3 million, up 44 per cent on the previous first half record of $3.6 million posted in last financial year with national agency revenues growing significantly and programmatic and direct revenues growing by 112 per cent and 37 per cent respectively, year on year.

Revenue growth primarily from increased digital advertising sales, which was up $1.5m, or 51 per cent, year on year. Its Cash EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for half was $1 million – up 839 per cent year on year.

Its statutory loss before tax for first half reduced to $194,608. Motio said it was a significant reduction to previous corresponding period of a $1.4 million statutory loss.

The company said its performance in contrast to wider media industry, which for the last six months of 2024 experienced flat growth in a challenging market.

Motio MD Adam Cadwallader said: “Off the back of a very strong first quarter to the financial year, we saw sound advertiser demand for our unique platform continue into the second quarter despite it being a challenging period for the industry with the overall market being flat.

“Key to this significantly improved top line and us bucking the industry trend is the uniqueness of the Motio platform, that brings together the best elements of Out of Home, Digital and Video, underpinned by a tech stack to enhance audiences’ exposure to content and powerful data to help advertisers drive greater returns on their advertising investment.

“Our four channels – each tailored to the specific location we operate – have proven to be engaging and hyper-relevant to the audiences who are receptive to content in these high dwell time environments.”

The  results – its fifth consecutive first half of growth – reflect the company’s singular focus on continuing to develop the media platform and its four channels – MotioCafe, MotioHealth, MotioPlay and MotioVenue – and the introduction of cost management initiatives in the later part of the half.

“These results show that we are on the right path to ongoing and profitable market share growth, reaffirms our previous earnings guidance for the year and positions the business well for long-erm and sustainable profitability, even with the advertising market facing uncertainty in the near future,” Cadwallader said.

“More and more advertisers are realising the power of our platform which delivers compelling content relevant to the environment on to a captive audience in locations that have a high dwell time. We are also getting an increasing number of advertisers coming back with fresh new campaigns based on the results they are seeing.

Staff Writers
