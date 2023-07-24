More Than 20 Million Aussies Consume News Via Website Or App In June

News.com.au was the most-visited news website in Australia during the month of June with a total of 12.66 million Aussies accessing the site for their news.

The latest data from Ipsos iris shows that 20.1 million people used news websites and apps during June.

People spent an average of five hours a month consuming news content in June.

More than 20.7 million used a retail website or app in June.

Major news continues to drive strong interest among Australians, with news events such as the Taylor Swift concert ticket frenzy, the missing Titanic submersible, sporting clashes including the State of Origin and the Ashes, and the tragic Hunter Valley wedding party bus crash, seeing 20.1 million people use news websites and apps during June, according to Ipsos iris, Australia’s digital audience measurement currency endorsed by the IAB Australia.

People spent an average of five hours a month consuming news content in June. The News category includes audience and time spent online on both general news and broader news content including weather, sport, lifestyle, entertainment, and business news.

The chart below shows the News brands’ ranking during June 2023 by online audience size.

In addition, more than 20.7 million used a retail website or app in June, which was steady, with cost of living pressures seeing Australians curb some discretionary spending.

The top five retail sub-categories with increases in online audiences in June compared to May were: computer hardware (+14.5 per cent) with end-of-financial year sales, cinema (+10.8 per cent) as major film releases No Hard Feelings, Transformers, and Indiana Jones launched, games & toys (+8 per cent), ticketing (+8 per cent) driven by Taylor Swift ticket sales, and pets (+6.8 per cent).

Retail categories that saw audience declines during June were in the discretionary category including flower shopping (-37.4 per cent), photos (-5.5 per cent) and automotive – parts and accessories (-4.3 per cent).

Among the top retail brand groups, online marketplace Temu is the fastest growing, rising +14.2 per cent to more than 9.2 million Australians using its website or app in June. Temu, which only launched in Australia in April, is now the eighth-largest online retail brand in terms of audience in Australia.

Flybuys and Coles also saw online audience increases, up +9.1 per cent and +6.4 per cent respectively.

The chart below shows the retail brands’ ranking during June 2023 by online audience size.

Australians aged 14+ spent 3.7 hours per day, or 111 hours per month, online in June, a decline of 4.6 per cent compared to May.

Sports and games categories saw some of the greatest audience increases for the month, up 4.1 percent and 2.6 per cent respectively.

People aged 25-39 were the largest cohort online during June, while people aged 40 to 54 spent the most time online.

The most consumed online categories by total audience size in June included search (20.9 million), social networking (20.9 million), technology (20.8 million), retail and commerce (20.7 million), and entertainment (20.5 million).

Ipsos iris, which officially launched in March, provides accurate data about the 21 million Australians aged 14+ who access a wide variety of digital content and services across smartphone, PC/laptop and tablet devices.