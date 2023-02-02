Greeting Card Co. Moonpig Reveals Aussie’s Favourite Chat-Up Lines In First National Campaign For Valentine’s Day

Greeting Card Co. Moonpig Reveals Aussie’s Favourite Chat-Up Lines In First National Campaign For Valentine’s Day
Greeting card and ecommerce platform Moonpig has revealed Australia’s favourite pick-up lines in its first national campaign ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The nation’s favourite? “I hope you know CPR because you just took my breath away.”

The survey spoke to more than 1,000 Australians and was commissioned by Moonpig and research company antenna. Following the survey, Moonpig has produced a limited edition collection of personalised cards and enlisted Tanya Hennessy to add her go-to lines, as well, including:

“Excuse me but do you have a weird, hungry and perpetually tired girlfriend?”, “No”, “Would you like one?”

How could one resist?

The research also uncovered that one-in-five of Aussies said they would be spending less on their significant other this Valentine’s Day with almost half of those blaming inflation and the rising cost of living as the major driving factor. The average Aussies are looking to spend on Valentine’s Day is $62.

Plus, 39 per cent of Aussies are ditching Valentine’s Day altogether with 58 per cent of those saying that they don’t need to prove love through expensive gifts. Almost a quarter said they have never received a gift or card on Valentine’s Day.

Australia’s other favourite other chat-up lines were:

“I never believed in love at first sight, but that was before I saw you.” (17 per cent)

“Are you a parking ticket? ‘Cause you’ve got ‘fine’ written all over you.” (13 per cent)

“Do you happen to have a Band-Aid? ‘Cause I scraped my knees falling for you. “(13 per cent)

