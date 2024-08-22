Moonlight Cinema Returns With A Host Of Sponsor Opportunities Up For Grabs

Moonlight Cinema, a part of EVT, is returning for its 29th season from late November across five parkland locations in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

Val Morgan Cinema has announced a suite of sponsor opportunities for brands are up for grabs including the coveted Presenting Partner and a range of national, state-based, on-screen and experiential partnerships. Moonlight Cinema has consistently demonstrated consumer appeal with high value, metro audiences as well as Gen Z, which has emerged as a key demographic of the event, exhibiting the strongest growth in admissions compared to the previous season.

Alongside EVT, Val Morgan Cinema is getting ready for a sensational summer of movies, with a suite of sponsorship opportunities for Australia’s largest outdoor cinema experience, Moonlight Cinema.

Set to commence from late November 2024, Moonlight Cinema will return to five iconic parkland locations across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth for its 29th season.

The 2024-25 season will showcase a combination of 2024’s latest blockbuster releases, including Gladiator II and It Ends With Us, as well as throwbacks and classics like The Princess Diaries, Elf and crowd favourite, Love Actually.

The summer program will also include screenings of Wicked, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – all of which are expected to be amongst the biggest cultural film moments of the year.

Clare Whiteman, head of partnerships and sales, Entertainment, EVT said “Moonlight Cinema offers a truly unique consumer experience in some of Australia’s most picturesque gardens and

parklands. Our brand partnerships are at the heart of delivering these memorable experiences for our guests, who are captivated and engaged at our locations for several hours. We are excited for one of our biggest seasons ever.”

“Moonlight has cemented its status as THE iconic Australian summer experience, attracting thousands of people nationwide each summer holiday season,” said Paul MacGregor, director of

strategy and marketing at Val Morgan.

“Moonlight’s year-on-year growth in admissions is a clear indicator that the event continues to captivate the hearts of Australians, particularly the hard-to-reach young, high-value, metro audiences. Moonlight Cinema is an extraordinary opportunity to be part of.”

Moonlight Cinema has consistently demonstrated appeal across high-value, metro audiences as well as Gen Z, which has emerged as a key demographic exhibiting the strongest growth in admissions compared to the previous season.

To connect with these audiences Val Morgan Cinema offers an array of cross-platform and amplification opportunities, including the highly coveted Presenting Partner. A range of tailored

sponsorship packages spanning national, state, on-screen, and experiential activations are also available and scalable to meet the unique goals of advertisers.

MacGregor added “Whether brands are looking for on-screen exposure, interactive sampling or to launch a brand activation, Moonlight Cinema offers a powerful platform to create unforgettable brand moments with highly engaged audiences. Beyond its strong summer alignment with the best blockbuster content, it has also proven to be a highly effective platform to deliver exceptional results across key brand metrics.”

The 2024-25 Moonlight Cinema season be held at Sydney’s Belvedere Amphitheatre Centennial Parklands, Melbourne’s Central Lawn, Royal Botanic Gardens, Brisbane’s Roma Street Parklands, Perth’s Kings Park and Botanic Garden and Adelaide’s Botanic Park.