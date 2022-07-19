MOOD Snags Former IRI Lead Georgie Theologedis As New GM

UnLtd has appointed Georgie Theologedis as General Manager for MOOD, the media, marketing and advertising industry’s social enterprise, that funds programs to support youth mental health.

Theologedis joins from IRI Asia Pacific where she was the Lead Consultant for Insights, driving global insights and trends for sales performance using consumer data. Prior to this, she was the Country Manager for Swinckels Family Brewers, leading the sales and marketing for beer and non-alcoholic beverages. She has also held senior management roles within Asia Pacific across FMCG, Pharmacy and Liquor with leading retailers and manufacturers.

The appointment comes as MOOD tea grows its scale through a retail partnership with Woolworths that has seen MOOD tea stocked at 865 Woolworths stores nationwide.

Chris Freel, CEO of UnLtd and MOOD said: “We are delighted to have Georgie join the team as we enter an exciting stage of growth for MOOD. Georgie’s vast experience in the food and retail industry, her expertise in using data to drive sales and her passion for improving youth mental health are such a valuable addition to our team. We are thrilled to have someone of her calibre to lead the team, and the wider MOOD village across the industry.”

Theologedis will be driving the commercial success of MOOD Tea in Australia and beyond as well as leading the development of new product lines to ultimately grow the positive impact for youth mental health.

On her appointment, Theologedis said: “I’m so excited to be joining MOOD at such a key stage of the journey. It’s incredible to see what this industry has already achieved by working together and I can’t wait to use my experience to help take MOOD to the next level. Protecting the mental health of our younger generation is something I’m incredibly passionate about and I’m honoured to be able to use my skills to make a real difference in the fight against youth suicide.”