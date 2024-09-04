Monoova Celebrates 5th Anniversary With Brand Refresh Via Kick Agency

Monoova is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a comprehensive brand refresh to reinforce its commitment to innovation and its vision for future-focused payments in Australia.

The brand refresh coincides with the company celebrating over $130 billion in transactions processed, over 8 million accounts generated, and over 5 million PayIDs created.

Completed by Kick Agency, the refresh involved reinvigorating Monoova’s original purple and aqua palette for greater vibrancy, dramatically altering the logo and typography, creating a series of bespoke icons, and building a flexible graphic device with an ever-changing series of blocks.

The primary logo was modified from its original “cog” imagery to a dynamic letter “M” formed through several purple waves culminating in a turquoise block, next to the word “Monoova”.

The waves represent the flows and growth of financial transactions by Monoova’s clients, while the single turquoise “Monoova Block” represents the stability and support provided by Monoova.

The Block will feature beyond the 2D brandmark in the real world in the form of seating, exhibition booths, and merchandise. It will also form part of corporate photography, for example with clients and the Monoova team interacting with a physical Monoova block.

The new suite of bespoke icons, developed within a block format, covers the range of payment solutions where Monoova demonstrates leadership, such as “real-time payments”, “payments automation”, and more.

Apart from marking the company’s fifth anniversary, Monoova is also celebrating winning the Excellence in Payments award at the fifth annual Australian FinTech Awards, and adding Google Pay and Apple Pay to its online card payments functionality.

Following brand research, it was decided to keep the tagline “Make Money Move” since it resonated strongly with customers, with one client even saying, “I think it’s very, very smart. I’d love to have a tagline that simple to explain what my business is”.

The brand refresh reaffirms Monoova’s commitment to delivering progressive payment solutions.

“The story of Monoova is one of first-to-market innovation, progress, and an unwavering “client first” approach. We believe that businesses should be free to focus on their core vision and not be held back by payment management – and so this is exactly what we enable,” said Michelle Plews, head of marketing at Monoova.

“As we celebrate five years of transforming Australia’s payment ecosystem, our refreshed brand identity embodies our commitment to innovation and client success. We are not adapting to the future of payments; we’re actively shaping it. This includes pushing the boundaries of paytech and equipping our clients with the payment solutions they need to thrive in a constantly evolving business landscape”.

“In the process, it has been critical to maintain our significant brand recognition and goodwill in the old brand over five years of excellent service and innovation. Our brand refresh simply elevates this goodwill to a new level that better reflects our evolution and reinforces our position as the go-to partner for forward-thinking businesses looking to stay ahead of the curve”.