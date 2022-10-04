Monday TV Wrap: The Farmer Wants A Wife Finale Is Super Sweet But Nine Romances The Night

Farmer Wants A Wife finished last night, and thankfully the farmers found love! Honestly, everyone in this show seemed wholesome and nice, so there wasn’t any drama.

Out on top was the Nine Network with 30.5 per cent. Seven Network was just behind with 27.0 per cent of the daily share.

Followed by 10 Network with 17.9 per cent of the share and the ABC Network with 17.9 per cent. While SBS had 6.7 per cent

In the news, news, Seven News grabbed 934,000 eyeballs, and Nine News earned 719,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 703,000 viewers – Grimshaw is pulling in the numbers.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase brought in 452,000 viewers. Meanwhile Farmer Wants A Wife pulled in 523,000 viewers – Honestly, any man that owns a property is very appealing, so I understand the appeal of a man that owns acres.

The Block pulled in 884,000 viewers for Nine – it is getting down to the wire! Hot Seat grabbed 274,000 viewers.

For 10, Have You Been Paying Attention pulled in 540,000 viewers. The Project pulled in 355,000 viewers.

The Amazing Race brought in 331,000 viewers.

Finally, ABC had a strong news night ABC News, netting 592,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 530,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Media Watch pulled in 406.000 viewers, and Four Corners brought in 411,000 viewers – a stark look at homelessness in Australia

Australian Story managed 521,000 viewers.