Monday TV Wrap: The Commonwealth Games Brings Sweet Victory For Seven
Mary Madigan
Mary Madigan
Seven’s Commonwealth games peaked at 645,000, and who doesn’t love to watch when Australians keep winning?

10’s old favourite, Have You Been Paying Attention? won the second most eyeballs with 581,000 viewers, and Hunted pulled in 546,000 viewers – and no one is coping with the ATM scandal.

In the news, news, Seven News grabbed 985,000 eyeballs and Nine News earned 860,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 660,000 viewers – can we convince Grimshaw to go on MAFS? 

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase brought in 532,000 viewers – otherwise the network was dedicated to the games. 

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 437,000 viewers, and Beauty & The Geek scored 497,000 viewers. 

For 10, The Project pulled in 326,000 viewers. 

Finally, ABC had a strong news night ABC News, netting 605,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 534,000 viewers. 

Meanwhile, Media Watch pulled in 394.000 viewers. Four Corners grabbed 402,000 viewers. Back Roads also brought in 476,000 viewers. 

Out on top was the Seven Network with 34.1 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 25.0 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the 10 Network with 19.2 per cent. 

Followed by ABC Network with 16.3 per cent of the share, while SBS had 5.4 per cent

