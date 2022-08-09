Monday TV Wrap: The Block Nails Entertainment Again, But Seven Builds To Win

Last night, Seven, Nine and Network 10 enter the prime-time battleground again.

Their weapons, of course, were their signature shows.

Nine’s The Block pulled in 835,000 viewers – a downswing from its debut but still huge numbers.

The Masked Singer grew from its debut with 605,000 viewers, and Seven’s My Kitchen Rules suffered a loss of eyeballs with 408,000 viewers.

However, I wouldn’t count MKR out. Cooking shows sometimes take a while to boil, and Nigella’s signature warmth makes the cooking show feel more cosy and likeable than ever.

“Of course you’re the perfect partner to be judge with me this year Nigella. I’m a chef and you’re …. not a rabid anti vaaxer”. #MKR — Paul Zauch (@PaulZauch) August 7, 2022

So what else was happening on television last night?

In the news, news, Seven News grabbed 1008,000 eyeballs, and Nine News earned 906,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 714,000 viewers. Grimshaw does it again!

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase brought in 571,000 viewers. The Commonwealth Games enjoyed 445,000 viewers – and who isn’t enjoying watching Australians win, win and win again?

🏅 Emma McKeon's record medal haul.

🥇 The Diamonds bring up 1000 Aussie golds.

🏃‍♂️ Ollie Hoare's epic 1500m.

🏊‍♀️ Ariarne Titmus' historic freestyle treble.

🏑 Seven straight men's hockey golds.

1️⃣ Top of the medal table. 🇦🇺 Another incredible Commonwealth Games for Australia. pic.twitter.com/PUaleDgF7r — bet365 AUS (@bet365_aus) August 9, 2022

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 397,000 viewers.

For 10, Have You Been Paying Attention pulled in 569,000 viewers – this is as wholesome as it is funny. However, The Project pulled in 391,000 viewers.

Finally, ABC had a strong news night ABC News, netting 622,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 485,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Media Watch pulled in 363.000 viewers. Back Roads also brought in 476,000 viewers.

Out on top was the Seven Network with 32.3 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 28.9 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the 10 Network with 18.6 per cent.

Followed by ABC Network with 14.6 per cent of the share, while SBS had 5.6 per cent