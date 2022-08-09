Monday TV Wrap: The Block Nails Entertainment Again, But Seven Builds To Win

Monday TV Wrap: The Block Nails Entertainment Again, But Seven Builds To Win
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Last night, Seven, Nine and Network 10 enter the prime-time battleground again.

Their weapons, of course, were their signature shows.

Nine’s The Block pulled in 835,000 viewers – a downswing from its debut but still huge numbers.

The Masked Singer grew from its debut with 605,000 viewers, and Seven’s My Kitchen Rules suffered a loss of eyeballs with 408,000 viewers.

However, I wouldn’t count MKR out. Cooking shows sometimes take a while to boil, and Nigella’s signature warmth makes the cooking show feel more cosy and likeable than ever.

So what else was happening on television last night?

In the news, news, Seven News grabbed 1008,000 eyeballs, and Nine News earned 906,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 714,000 viewers. Grimshaw does it again! 

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase brought in 571,000 viewers. The Commonwealth Games enjoyed 445,000 viewers – and who isn’t enjoying watching Australians win, win and win again? 

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 397,000 viewers. 

For 10, Have You Been Paying Attention pulled in 569,000 viewers – this is as wholesome as it is funny.  However, The Project pulled in 391,000 viewers. 

Finally, ABC had a strong news night ABC News, netting 622,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 485,000 viewers. 

Meanwhile, Media Watch pulled in 363.000 viewers. Back Roads also brought in 476,000 viewers. 

Out on top was the Seven Network with 32.3 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 28.9 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the 10 Network with 18.6 per cent. 

Followed by ABC Network with 14.6 per cent of the share, while SBS had 5.6 per cent

Please login with linkedin to comment

10 ABC Nine Seven

Latest News

Why Are We Still Banging Our Heads Against The Glass Ceiling?
  • Media
  • Opinion

Why Are We Still Banging Our Heads Against The Glass Ceiling?

In this guest post, Azadeh Williams, the founder and managing director of AZK Media. Candidly shares with B&T how she’s gone up against the glass ceiling and what she has learned. Williams (main photo) has consistently been recognised as B&T’s Women in Media and Women Leading Technology. She’s a force within the industry, with a […]

InsideOut PR Wins Prestige InHome Care Account
  • Media

InsideOut PR Wins Prestige InHome Care Account

Sydney PR agency InsideOut PR has been appointed for Prestige InHome Care, an in-home aged care service with a focus on media relations. InsideOut PR worked with Prestige Inhome Care back in 2013 and again in 2017 launching their public relations and advertising program; and supporting their growing profile in the market. Founder and CEO […]

We Are Social Names Susie Hogarth As Global Head Of Cultural Insights
  • Technology

We Are Social Names Susie Hogarth As Global Head Of Cultural Insights

We Are Social is bolstering its cultural insights offering with the promotion of Susie Hogarth (lead image) to the role of global head of cultural insights. Hogarth, the former senior research and cultural insights director for We Are Social UK, takes over the global role from Lore Oxford who has left the company. Hogarth will […]

Blockheads Rejoice! The Official Block Podcast Is Here
  • Media

Blockheads Rejoice! The Official Block Podcast Is Here

In the wake of The Block returning on Sunday night, 9Podcasts has announced the launch of The Official Block Podcast, hosted by Shelley Craft. The new production will run alongside the 18th season of The Block, in which five teams must each build a 500-square metre homestead, with a room reveal every Sunday night. The […]

Behaviour Change – Expecting The Unexpected
  • Marketing
  • Partner Content

Behaviour Change – Expecting The Unexpected

Here's pro tips for brands looking for behavioural change. Could possibly also work on lazy, cleaning-phobic partners.

Partner Content

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
TBWA\Melbourne, Thinkerbell & More Announced As Finalists For The Rigg Design Prize 2022
  • Media

TBWA\Melbourne, Thinkerbell & More Announced As Finalists For The Rigg Design Prize 2022

The first major exhibition of advertising and communication design in the NGV’s history, The Rigg Design Prize 2022 highlights the creativity underpinning the work of eight leading Australian-based agencies. For the exhibition, each agency will develop a suite of campaign assets – including billboards, street posters and moving image – to celebrate how creativity can […]

Queen Charles Launches In Sydney, Aiming To Shake Up The Consultancy Market
  • Marketing

Queen Charles Launches In Sydney, Aiming To Shake Up The Consultancy Market

After 11 months of quietly building up their new business Queen Charles, Alex Carr (pictured, left) and Jon Kelly (pictured, right) have finally found enough time to launch their brand and experience consultancy to the wider market. Based in Sydney, Queen Charles aims to help businesses of all shapes and sizes consistently stand out and […]

Michael Bass Named New Chief Trading Officer For Dentsu APAC
  • Media

Michael Bass Named New Chief Trading Officer For Dentsu APAC

Dentsu International has announced the appointment of Michael Bass (pictured) as chief trading officer, media, Dentsu Asia Pacific. With over 20 years’ experience, Bass’ career has included a range of senior investment and trading roles across the media sector. Bass spent seven years at IPG Mediabrands as trading director of Initiative and subsequently moved on […]