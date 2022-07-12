Monday TV Wrap: Network 10 Comes Out Swinging & Takes Second Spot

Mary Madigan
10’s MasterChef brought in 693,000 viewers last night and it proved to be the magic ingredient in getting the 10 Network to come second in the overall shall.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 730,000 viewers – As always this woman is a national treasure. 

Seven News hit 981,000 viewers while Nine News earned 912,000 viewers.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase brought in 615,000 viewers, Meanwhile, Home And Away nabbed 445,000 viewers – drama and a view, what more does anyone need? 

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 441,000 viewers and Australian Ninja Warrior brought in 510,000 viewers – and yes, the winner was announced, and no, I can’t do anything they can! 

For 10, The Project pulled in 428,000 viewers – Carrie is set to return soon!  Have You Been Paying Attention brought in 630,000 viewers – and the laughs! 

Finally, ABC had a strong news night ABC News, netting 616,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 555,000 viewers. 

Meanwhile, Media Watch pulled in 401.000 viewers. Four Corners grabbed 464,000 viewers. Back Roads also brought in 514,000 viewers. 

Out on top was the Nine Network with 29.7 per cent. 10 Network was behind with 23.5 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the Seven Network with 21.9 per cent. 

Followed by ABC Network with 17.4 per cent of the share, while SBS had 7.6 per cent

