Monday TV Wrap: Lego Masters Builds Up To 615,000 Viewers

Seven’s The voice pulls in 701,000 viewers – proving that perhaps Keith Urban is the true star of the family.

Seven News peaked at 1,000,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 844,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 650,000 viewers. Can we get Grimshaw on morning breakfast? I can see the chemistry between her and Karl already.

Meanwhile, Hot Seat earned 408,000 viewers and Lego Masters brought in 615,000 viewers – Hamish Blake’s smile is priceless.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase earned 588,000 viewers – but if you want a recap please ring my Nan, she’s a number one fan! Home And Away grabbed 474,000 viewers.

For 10, The Project hit 403,000 viewers, Meanwhile, 10 News First grabbed 303,000 viewers. If that isn’t exciting enough MasterChef brought the emotions and brought in 466,000 viewers.

ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 649,000 viewers and 7.30 earning 521,000 viewers. Australian Story nabbed 504,000 viewers and someone pass me the tissues.

Media Watch grabbed 470,000 and Four Corners earned 473,000 viewers – Ita can toast to that!

Out on top was the Seven Network with 30.0 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 26.9 per cent of the daily share. Then ABC Network with 17.8 per cent of the share, Followed by the 10 Network with 17.5 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 7.9 per cent.