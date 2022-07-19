Monday TV Wrap: Hunted Races To Win Entertainment But Nine Chases Down The Night

10’s Hunted won entertainment with 711,000 eyeballs and helped the 10 network come second in the overall share – also, please email me if you’d like to discuss ben Owen.

Are there rules that I know about like they can't stay in one place the whole time? Why don't they just stay at Jackie's for 21 days? Because surely they'd need a search warrant to go inside the house? I hope they get caught anyway. I can't stand Michelle #HuntedAU #Hunted — Matt Robertson (@GetchaTwoStepOn) July 17, 2022

In the news, news, Seven News grabbed 975,000 eyeballs and Nine News earnt 897,000 viewers – I would truly like to see more of Peter Overton. Where else can we put him? Perhaps a spot on Carols by Candlelight.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 690,000 viewers – Tracey deserves the works: a prime parking spot and her pick of the $12 wines sent from PRs.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase brought in 536,000 viewers, Meanwhile, Home And Away nabbed 429,000 viewers – I am now ready for Sam Frost to return. The Very Best & Worse Of Red Faces scored 407,000 viewers.

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 441,000 viewers, and Beauty & The Geek scored 405,000 viewers – Can Sophie Monk become Nine’s Sonia Kruger and start hosting everything?

Casting process for Beauty and the Geek…Producer: "Would you be willing to grow a scraggly beard & forgo having a haircut for a month?….You're in!" #BATG — Colonel Kickhead (@colonelkickhead) July 17, 2022

For 10, The Project pulled in 432,000 viewers – Carrie is back! Have You Been Paying Attention brought in 679,000 viewers – and the laughs!

Finally, ABC had a strong news night ABC News, netting 619,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 585,000 viewers.

I really like Sarah Ferguson’s professionalism, she doesn’t make anything about her, & she’s tough & thorough. — Dr Sheep Person aka Underclass Prole (@noplaceforsheep) July 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Media Watch pulled in 374.000 viewers. Four Corners grabbed 366,000 viewers. Back Roads also brought in 538,000 viewers.

Out on top was the Nine Network with 25.8 per cent. 10 Network was behind with 24.6 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the Seven Network with 24.4 per cent.

Followed by ABC Network with 17.7 per cent of the share, while SBS had 7.6 per cent