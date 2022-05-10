Monday TV Wrap: Big Brother’s Premiere Draws In 487,000 Eyeballs

Seven’s big brother debuted last night and brought in 487,000 viewers – maybe we all find watching people stuck inside a house triggering after lockdowns?

Seven News peaked at 1,048,000 viewers, while Nine News earned 950,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 705,000 viewers – honestly, I can only hope Grimshaw now has a very specific rider.

Meanwhile, Hot Seat earned 471,000 viewers and Lego Masters brought in 566,000 viewers, is there potential for a One Hundred and Lego Masters collab? Meanwhile, Tipping Point grabbed 329,000 viewers.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase earned 588,000 viewers – but if you want a recap please ring my Nan or Dad. Home And Away grabbed 531,000 viewers and brought the drama as always.

For 10, The Project hit 391,000 viewers and MasterChef made me hungry and brought in 532,000 viewers.

ABC had a strong night with ABC News, netting 672,000 viewers and 7.30 earning 584,000 viewers. Australian Story nabbed 625,000 viewers – a moving tribute to Bon Scott.

Media Watch grabbed 453,000 and Four Corners earned 524,000 viewers – Ita should be thrilled!

Out on top was the Seven Network with 38.0 per cent. Nine Network was behind with 26.9 per cent of the daily share. Then ABC Network with 19.2 per cent of the share, Followed by the 10 Network with 18.0 per cent. In comparison, the SBS had 7.9 per cent.