Monday TV Wrap: Hunted Pulls Big Numbers, But Nine Tracks Down The Night

But 10’s old favourite Have You Been Paying Attention? won the most eyeballs with 665,000 viewers.

I could be in the foulest mood but I always smile through Have You Been Paying Attention , great show 😀 — AbleSeaman (@Superboot55) July 25, 2022

In the news, news, Seven News grabbed 941,000 eyeballs and Nine News earnt 865,000 viewers.

Nine’s A Current Affair scored 713,000 viewers – and honestly, Grimshaw is the glue that keeps the network together, and I won’t hear otherwise. People go on about MAFS, but Grimshaw’s show is always on and always pulling numbers.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s The Chase brought in 510,000 viewers, Meanwhile, Home And Away nabbed 454,000 viewers – I love these gorgeous people and their dramas.

For Nine, Hot Seat grabbed 445,000 viewers, and Beauty & The Geek scored 471,000 viewers – Can I just say that everyone is beauties on this show?

watching beauty and the geek and it’s so nice to watch a reality show that isn’t based on hurting peoples feelings, like what a change of pace — nic (@nictendo64) July 25, 2022

For 10, The Project pulled in 423,000 viewers – Lisa returned! And Hunted fronted up with 638,000 viewers.

Grahame has single handily done more tracking of the fugitives in 24 hours than the whole Hunters team have in nine days. #huntedau — Ollie 📺 (@OllieOlsen_) July 25, 2022

Finally, ABC had a strong news night ABC News, netting 647,000 viewers and 7.30 earned 556,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Media Watch pulled in 343.000 viewers. Four Corners grabbed 338,000 viewers. Back Roads also brought in 513,000 viewers.

Out on top was the Nine Network with 27.2 per cent. 10 Network was behind with 25.6 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the Seven Network with 22.4 per cent.

Followed by ABC Network with 17.2 per cent of the share, while SBS had 7.5 per cent