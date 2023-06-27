Monday TV Ratings: Quiz Fans Are Paying Attention
Network 10’s Have You been Paying Attention continues to be popular with viewers, with the show coming in second for entertainment yesterday.
Th quiz show pulled in a total of 526,000 metro viewers yesterday. It was beaten only by Seven’s The Chase which had a total of 645,000 metro viewers.
Less viewers signed up to watch the second instalment of Nine’s Warnie. The second part of the series had 434,000 viewers versus the 528,000 viewers it had yesterday.
The ABC’s Media Watch picked up a total of 491,000 viewers and Network 10s MasterChef had 485,000 viewers.
Overall, Nine had 28.6 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 24.2 per cent, Network 10 with 20.3 per cent, the ABC with 18.5 per cent and SBS with 8.4 per cent.
Daily Channel Share
|Nine Network
|Seven Network
|Network 10
|ABC TV Network
|SBS Network
|28.6%
|24.2%
|20.3%
|18.5%
|8.4%
Top 10 Programs (Metro Views)
No.
Show
Channel
Metro Views
|1
|SEVEN NEWS
|Seven Network
|1,017,000
|2
|SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30
|Seven Network
|973,000
|3
|NINE NEWS 6:30
|Nine Network
|834,000
|4
|NINE NEWS
|Nine Network
|829,000
|5
|A CURRENT AFFAIR
|Nine Network
|676,000
|6
|THE CHASE AUSTRALIA
|Seven Network
|645,000
|7
|ABC NEWS-EV
|ABC TV
|614,000
|8
|7.30-EV
|ABC TV
|565,000
|9
|HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION?
|Network 10
|526,000
|10
|MEDIA WATCH-EV
|ABC TV
|491,000
