Monday TV Ratings: Quiz Fans Are Paying Attention

Network 10’s Have You been Paying Attention continues to be popular with viewers, with the show coming in second for entertainment yesterday.

Th quiz show pulled in a total of 526,000 metro viewers yesterday. It was beaten only by Seven’s The Chase which had a total of 645,000 metro viewers.

Less viewers signed up to watch the second instalment of Nine’s Warnie. The second part of the series had 434,000 viewers versus the 528,000 viewers it had yesterday.

The ABC’s Media Watch picked up a total of 491,000 viewers and Network 10s MasterChef had 485,000 viewers.

Overall, Nine had 28.6 per cent of views, followed by Seven with 24.2 per cent, Network 10 with 20.3 per cent, the ABC with 18.5 per cent and SBS with 8.4 per cent.

Daily Channel Share Nine Network Seven Network Network 10 ABC TV Network SBS Network 28.6% 24.2% 20.3% 18.5% 8.4%

Top 10 Programs (Metro Views) No. Show Channel Metro Views 1 SEVEN NEWS Seven Network 1,017,000 2 SEVEN NEWS AT 6.30 Seven Network 973,000 3 NINE NEWS 6:30 Nine Network 834,000 4 NINE NEWS Nine Network 829,000 5 A CURRENT AFFAIR Nine Network 676,000 6 THE CHASE AUSTRALIA Seven Network 645,000 7 ABC NEWS-EV ABC TV 614,000 8 7.30-EV ABC TV 565,000 9 HAVE YOU BEEN PAYING ATTENTION? Network 10 526,000 10 MEDIA WATCH-EV ABC TV 491,000