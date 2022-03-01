Momentum & Wollondilly Shire Council Team Up To Revive Injured Tourism Sector

Momentum & Wollondilly Shire Council Team Up To Revive Injured Tourism Sector
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
Wollondilly Shire Council has appointed Momentum Australia to develop strategy and creative work to drive tourism to the region, following a competitive pitch.

After the impacts of devastating bushfires in 2019 then Covid in 2020-2021, Wollondilly Shire Council is on a mission to increase awareness and visitation to help provide economic relief to local businesses.

Locally known as ‘the Dilly’, the region covers 2,560 square kilometres nestled in the foothills of the Southern Highlands and the Blue Mountains World Heritage Area, and includes 34 towns and villages featuring historic colonial architecture, locomotive heritage, one of Australia’s best-preserved and authentic ghost towns, green pastures and the unspoiled beauty of national parkland.

“After the devastating impact of Covid on tourism over the past three years, Wollondilly Shire Council is looking to support community recovery by showcasing the stunning landscapes and historic sites the region has to offer, right on Sydney’s doorstep,” said Wollondilly Mayor, Matt Gould.

“Momentum has shown they have the talent, capabilities and passion to make the Dilly a go-to destination for domestic tourism.

Without the opportunity for Aussies to holiday outside their local areas during the imposed restrictions of the past few months, there is pent up demand to hit the road, see something new and escape to the great outdoors.

According to the Australian Government’s ‘Domestic Tourism Forecasts’ report published by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission in 2021, “domestic tourism is forecast to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2022-23, and then surpass that previous peak in 2023-24.”

“We sent our team to tour the Wollondilly region for themselves, and it is a hidden gem just waiting to be discovered,” said Imelda Hodson, managing partner of Momentum.

“We’re excited by the opportunity of encouraging everyone across NSW to explore the picturesque and historic Dilly.”

Momentum has experienced growth in recent months with new strategic and creative work for Australian Associated Press (AAP), Arnott’s Tim Tam, and Department of Education.

Momentum Wollondilly Shire Council

