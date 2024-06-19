Moflix & SourseAI Team Up To Fuel Telco Innovation

Specialist AI decision intelligence platform, SourseAI, has partnered with leading digital platform for telcos, Moflix, to help create the next generation of digital-first operators. The partnership brings together two platforms to create an end-to-end solution for telcos to successfully run their digital business and disrupt the mass-market status quo with highly personalised contextual offerings.

The Moflix TelcoTech platform couples a market-leading digital connectivity proposition, in which every aspect of the customer lifecycle is self-managed through an app, with tools that create engagement and drive loyalty. This includes an integrated Web3 wallet, which holds rewards and digital identity credentials, through which operators can offer a range of financial services.

SourseAI’s decision intelligence platform, Atlas, provides enhanced data science and AI, so telcos can deeply understand customers, develop new strategies, and accurately model decision-making. Combining these platforms creates a one-stop-shop for digitisation and innovation and offers incremental opportunities to monetise valuable customer relationships in a highly targeted and personalised way.

“Most traditional telcos still engage their customers through bricks and mortar stores and outdated platforms that don’t enable a positive mobile or app experience. The sector is ripe for disruption, to provide customers with more choice and a simpler, app-driven personalised experience like FinTech has successfully done to banking,” said Robin Major, chief revenue officer, Moflix.

“Disruptive operators and MVNOs bring a digital-first mindset which allows them to create new experiences and bundle new and innovative services to customers. And they do it all from an app, offering a high degree of flexibility, convenience, and choice”.

“Pairing our TelcoTech Platform with SourseAI’s decision intelligence platform makes it easier than ever for telcos to create a powerful digital experience and use data science to truly understand the way people consume their services. That way they can make data-driven decisions regarding customers, products, and strategy”.

“Many telcos still rely on gut-feel or last year’s results to inform decision making. They want to use data science and AI, but often have so many legacy systems and data points that the process seems daunting,” said Tanya Hyams-Young, CEO of SourseAI,

“Digital-first or app-based telcos have an advantage because they are agile and aren’t hamstrung by legacy systems. However, the stakes are higher for them to use data to become customer-centric because they want to drive innovation and create unique bundles or propositions to stand out from the crowd. To achieve success, they need to truly understand their customers’ behaviour and make sure they are creating offerings they will value. Data science and AI is the key for making this happen and providing confidence in strategic decisions. Atlas works hand-in-hand with the Moflix TelcoTech Platform to give telcos all the tools they need to create a digital, customer-centric, data-driven business, and one that can truly disrupt the industry”.