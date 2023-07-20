Modibodi Releases Hilarious Period Drama

Modibodi Releases Hilarious Period Drama
B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
    SHARE
    THIS



    Modibodi has created a binge-worthy period drama, designed to appeal to a Gen Z audience and celebrate the brand’s latest collection of period undies: ModiBasics.

    The new ModiBasics period undies have been specifically designed for the needs of 18–25- year-old, Gen Z menstruators. This is such a pivotal time in life when everything around you is in constant change and flux and the one thing you don’t want to worry about is your period.

    Enter ‘I’m Dying Inside’, a social-first show that speaks to the Gen Z experiences of menstruation in a very real yet entertaining way, helping to break taboos and start important conversations about the diversity of period experiences. Starring TikTok comedian, Samantha Andrew, ‘I’m Dying Inside’ follows four housemates as they navigate life and menstruation together. Hosted on TikTok, each episode follows the characters throughout the week of their period as they navigate the awkwardness of young adulthood.

    @modibodi EPISODE 3 #imdyinginside #perioddrama #modibodi ♬ original sound – Modibodi

    Think Euphoria meets Heartbreak High with relatable menstrual moments thrown into the mix.

    Andrew said; “I was so excited at the opportunity to be part of the ‘I’m Dying Inside’ cast and work with Modibodi. I have known and loved Modibodi for a long time because their values of education and inclusivity align to my own. What really drew me to this project though, was the opportunity to create a show that helps start healthy conversations about menstruation, in a fun and entertaining format. Periods can be painful, problematic and just plain annoying and it’s been great to explore the wide variety of these experiences through the show itself.”

    Director Arundati Thandur said; “The beauty of this project with Modibodi came from the creative challenges. Being candid in our approach to periods forced us to be bold in our humour and subsequently create an ensemble of rich characters. They’re authentic and relatable. Incorporating classic story structure and film craft with TikTok viewing habits propelled us to scrutinise the comedic moments and elevate the visual appeal of the series, to keep it fresh and engaging.”

    All four episodes are now live.

    Director: Arundati ThandurTalent (in order of appearance)Cleo: IolantheKeira: Samantha AndrewMaddy: Kate McGuinnessAndi: Natali CaroNeighbour: Sammy Crawford-SmithMusic + Sound: MosaicAgency: Howatson + CompanyProduction: Finch

    Please login with linkedin to comment

    Latest News

    ARN Launches “iHeart Tassie” With Hobart 7HO Newsreader Britt Aylen
    • Marketing

    ARN Launches “iHeart Tassie” With Hobart 7HO Newsreader Britt Aylen

    ARN has announced the next phase of its regional news expansion plans with the launch of iHeart Tassie. iHeart Tassie is a weekly news series delivering in-depth coverage of current issues impacting the local Tasmanian community. Produced and presented by Hobart 7HO Breakfast Newsreader Britt Aylen (featured image), the series launches tomorrow and can be heard each […]

    An Open Book: Adam Freedman Shares Booktopia’s Secrets To Social Success In Exclusive Interview
    • Media

    An Open Book: Adam Freedman Shares Booktopia’s Secrets To Social Success In Exclusive Interview

    This week, B&T has been on the ground at the Australian Online Retailer conference at the ICC, uncovering the latest developments and insights that are paving the way for the future of the thriving ecommerce landscape. Yesterday, we had the pleasure of sitting down with one of their esteemed keynoters, Adam Freedman, brand communications consultant at […]

    Recommended

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    DBC2 Wins Spartan Motor Company Account
    • Marketing

    DBC2 Wins Spartan Motor Company Account

    DBC2 has been appointed as the marketing agency of performance car manufacturer Spartan Motor Company. DBC2’s immediate remit is to refresh Spartan’s brand identity and brand architecture including new look and feel across brand guidelines, messaging, tone of voice and positioning. The marketing agency will also be creating a new brand strategy, PR, content creation, […]

    The Five Cs Of Communicating Through Change
    • Opinion

    The Five Cs Of Communicating Through Change

    Leah Mether (lead image) is author of Steer Through the Storm: How to Communicate and Lead Courageously Through Change (Ingram Sparks, $25.00) and a communication specialist obsessed with making the people part of leadership and work life easier through the development of “soft skills”. In this guest post, Mether offers top tips to communicate and […]

    Opinion

    by B&T Magazine

    B&T Magazine
    carsales Poaches Rafael Constantinou All The Way From Brazil
    • Marketing

    carsales Poaches Rafael Constantinou All The Way From Brazil

    carsales has today announced the appointment of Rafael Constantinou, to the role of executive general manager of marketing, content & customer, following an extensive global search. Constantinou joins with nearly 20 years’ experience as a 360° marketing professional in technology companies. He will lead the carsales Australia Marketing, Content and Customer team’s continued evolution. Constantinou […]

    ‘We’re not trying to fix women’: Women’s Agenda Launches App To Build Pipeline Of Leaders
    • Media

    ‘We’re not trying to fix women’: Women’s Agenda Launches App To Build Pipeline Of Leaders

    Leading Australian media brand, Women’s Agenda has launched its first-ever app this week with the aim of building Australia’s pipeline of inclusive, informed and inspired leaders. The Keynotes, hosts a rich library of short, TEDx-style speeches given by female leaders across industries on a range of topics including leadership, STEM, social impact, wellbeing, and entrepreneurship. […]

    Studio shot of Welsh corgi Pembroke catching a treat. The dog is isolated on a white background. Funny dog face.
    • Marketing

    Are Your Dog’s Guts Okay? Scratch Is Here For The Rescue

    Scratch, the Aussie dog food company, is educating dog owners about the significance of dog gut health in its new ad. Running across BVOD channels including Foxtel GO, TenPlay, and YouTube, and supported via social, content and PR, the “Scratch Loves Your Dog’s Guts” campaign aims to highlight Scratch’s commitment to providing premium nutrition for […]