Mobile Phone Brand Infinix Places Tiny Billboards Across Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru Via SW Network To Promote Newest Phone

Mobile phone brand Infinix has unveiled its newest phone in an outdoor campaign featuring tiny billboards across India, brought to life via SW Network and Flipkart Tech.

The outdoor campaign highlights features of Infinix Note 50s 5G+ by tapping into hyperlocal touchpoints. The miniature billboards feature messages highlighting the phone’s features, such as a Sony camera sensor, curved display and a 144Hz refresh rate, placed across areas in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The campaign found its way to social media feeds, with creators, meme pages, Twitter personalities and LinkedIn voices jumping in to weigh in on the execution.

“We needed an innovative way to deliver our message of category innovation. The brand was banking on investing in features and questioning the noise. These tiny ads turned out to be a huge success. I won’t be surprised if other brands follow suit,” a Flipkart spokesperson said.

“At SW Network, our approach is always to cut through clutter with ideas that feel fresh, contextually sharp, and culturally relevant. These tiny ads proved that sometimes, going small makes the biggest impact,” Raghav Bagai, co-founder, SW Network added.

The campaign was extended by placing people with placards in front of huge billboards of rival brands.