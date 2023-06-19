Mitsubishi Electric Announces Dolphins NRL Partnership

Mitsubishi Electric Australia has announced that it has joined the Dolphins NRL club as official air conditioning and refrigeration partners.

Company executive director and general manager Zane Barron said he is thrilled to be announcing this partnership with the Dolphins. The addition of the Dolphins as the second Brisbane franchise in the NRL has been a long-awaited opportunity for us, and their location within Brisbane’s northern expansion corridor.

Barron believes we share a synergy and hold the same values as the Dolphins. “We are thrilled to be a part of another sporting organisation with strong values of community. Its an exciting time for Mitsubishi Electric to enter into a national team sponsorship for the first time outside of a New South Wales team,” he said.

The Dolphins are having a strong inaugural season, like us, they are focused on getting the best possible result. We are looking forward to supporting the team to sharing this passion with them and even bigger success in 2023.