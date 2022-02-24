Missiles, Fury, Hotties, Beer & Fried Chicken! It’s Your Complete Media Guide To The Ukraine Madness
Vladimir Putin appears to have confirmed every 80s Hollywood action movie plot that suggests the Russians are villains hellbent on the demise of the West by promptly invading friendly Ukraine yesterday.
As the world still reels from the effects of the global pandemic, we all needed a war in Europe like the proverbial hole in the head.
Admittedly, no one’s too sure of Putin’s end goal (other than to aggravate western European leaders and the US), but here’s what we know (media wise) thus far:
CNN in strife for airing fried chicken advert during missile attack
US broadcaster CNN has found itself in strife after its coverage of a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv was suddenly interrupted by a fried chicken advert for fast food outlet Applebee’s.
The news outlet aired footage of buildings in the Ukrainian capital as air sirens can be heard in the background. Suddenly the coverage cuts to an Applebee’s commercial advertising “a little bit of chicken fried” and “cold beer on Friday nights”.
Social media users naturally had a field day, labelling it the ultimate statement on American culture. For its part, Applebee’s has now immediately “paused” all future advertising on the broadcaster. Check it out.
This is just brutal timing pic.twitter.com/n4MeLZZ3Xt
— whitesoxdave (@barstoolWSD) February 24, 2022
Fury as man switches Tinder location to Ukraine to find “hotties who need green card”
A TikTok user shared a video of himself claiming he changed his Tinder location to Ukraine in order to match with “hotties that need a green card”.
The video, uploaded by @justpadetwitch was posted on February 21 and is set to DJ Khaled’s “Major Bag Alert.”
@justpadetwitch
#greenscreen #majorbagalert #fyp @watersportspodcast
Reporter dons flak jacket and helmet mid-report during missile attack
A CNN reporter in Kyiv has had to pause his broadcast to put on a flak jacket and helmet as explosions were heard in the background.
CNN’s senior international correspondent Matthew Chance was broadcasting on Don Lemon Tonight when the alarming incident occurred.
The British reporter said: “I just heard a big bang right here behind me. I probably shouldn’t have done the live shot here. There are big explosions taking place in Kiev right now.”
CNN’s Matthew Chance in Kyiv, Ukraine, stops his live reporting to put on gear as he and the team hear loud explosions near the city. https://t.co/y7MglyEtcd pic.twitter.com/YShfN9OBQf
— CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2022
Sky New reporter gets caught in Russian shelling attack
Terrifying footage shows the moment a British Sky News reporter ran for cover in the city of Mariupol in south-eastern Ukraine when the area came under Russian fire.
Camera crew footage captured the moment Sky’s Alex Rossi and his team had to abruptly stop their news report to run for safety inside a building.
“It just shows how quickly things can change here,” Rossi said.
“We were outside filming, really calm – there had been shells that had come in this morning but again it had gone quiet it felt very, very normal but we’ve just had to come here to take cover because there’s been incoming mortar fire.”
Multi-lingual journalist whose Ukraine reporting went viral responds to huge reaction
As reported on B&T on Wednesday, British TV reporter Philip Crowther has become a viral smash after he posted a video of himself reporting from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in not one but a staggering six languages. Re-live the amazing feat here.
Six-language coverage from #Kyiv with @AP_GMS. In this order: English, Luxembourgish, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German. pic.twitter.com/kyEg0aCCoT
— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) February 21, 2022
Now, on an appearance on US show Dan Abrams Live, Crowther has responded to the reaction and explained just how he knows so many languages.
Crowther grew up in Luxembourg with an English father and a German mother, he explained. He was then taught French in school and then “developed a passion for Spanish”. When he decided to “add Portuguese” he made it to six languages, but added that some of them are easier than others. Watch the report below:
You’ve probably seen the impressive clip of reporter @PhilipinDC who went viral for posting a clip as he reported from Ukraine in six different languages. He joined tonight to discuss. #viral pic.twitter.com/GbTbwtZwhs
— Dan Abrams Live (@danabramslive) February 24, 2022
Please login with linkedin to commentrussia TV reporter Ukraine
Latest News
How My First Pitch Experience Helped Me Find My ‘Why’
In this guest post, Nader Ibrahim (main photo), associate business development manager at MediaCom, talks his learnings from his first-ever global pitch… Like every self-respecting Gen-Z exec building their career, I think about what’s my ‘why’. I’ve always been fascinated with the hustle in the agency environment, especially around pitching for new business, and its […]
Triple J Announces Live Broadcast From Sydney’s Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras
B&T warns the Mardi Gras parade is THIS Saturday. So, good luck getting a seamstress or a crack wax at this hour.
The Monkeys Enlists Serena Williams For Latest Berlei Campaign
Is it just our imagination, but do you see Serena (and Roger) in far more ads these days than on actual tennis courts?
Sheldon Riley Snags The Camp Crown & Will Now Represent Australia At Eurovision
Sheldon Riley to represent Australia at this year's Eurovision, as Shannon Noll declares "release the monkeys!"
The Brag Media Acquires The Music Network & Promotes Poppy Reid
This music news can only be bettered by blaring AC/DC's Thunderstuck. In fact, it can really improve all facets of life.
Georgia Love Kisses Seven Goodbye & Announces She’s Moving Into PR
The only thing stopping B&T moving into PR is our hatred of the air kiss and our remorseless bitterness towards life.
Walkley Award Winners! News’ Samantha Maiden Takes Top Gong For Her Brittany Higgins Report
Admittedly, B&T's never been nominated for a Walkley, yet, we're often attacked on Mumbrella for some strange reason.
Outbrain Announces ‘Unveil 2022’ Event To Help Marketers Grapple With Latest Trends
Are you a marketer grappling with the latest trends? Well, this event's for you. As is the Myer catalogue.
Sunday TV Wrap: Dancing With The Stars Pirouettes To 605,000 Viewers
This horrible wet weather appears to have been a boon for TV numbers. And for embarrassing hair frizz.
Five Of Australia’s Best CMOs Share Their Very Different Opinons On What Makes A Great Marketer
B&T asked top marketers what makes a top marketer. And it's not merely choosing the third cheapest wine at Rockpool.
WhiteGREY Nabs Jamie Parfitt As New Experience Strategy Director
Jamie Parfitt joins the WhiteGREY team. Disappointed by lack of visible table tennis table in staff kitchen area.
Ukraine Wrap: Politician Tells Russian Counterpart To “F@ck You, Lavrov” In Fiery TV Interview (+ More Madness)
All B&T can say about all this Ukraine madness is did Rambo III, Rocky IV and Spies Like Us not teach us anything?
“We Need To Normalise Seeing LGBTQI+ People In Media!” Christian Wilkins On Finding His Prideful Place In Media
Christian Wilkins says we need to "normalise LGBTQI+ people in the media". And not just bitchy queens on reality shows.
Sports Stars Become Roomies With Their Biggest Fans In New Kayo Sports Campaign
What B&T loves about footy season is it's a totally legitimate way to hang shit on colleagues without the threat of HR.
“I left With Disdain For All Galleries!” Mona Has A Laugh At Itself With New Ad Featuring The Museum’s One-Star Reviews
Tasmania's not just apples, pongy greenies and angry forestry workers confirms witty new spot for Hobart's Mona Museum.
Dentsu’s Merkle Nabs Accenture’s Steve Yurisich As Chief Growth Officer
The excellent mood lighting aside, B&T's not sure this press photo should've been taken in the men's lavatories.
Carlton Draught & TLA Worldwide Join Forces To Help Local Footy Clubs In Need
There's only one way to help Aussie footy clubs in need and that's beer. Well, beer & sausages. And possibly strippers.
If They Cannes You Cannes: 2021 Winner Nolan Yu On Big Ideas, Believing In Yourself And “The Mum Test”
Thinking of giving Young Lions a shot? Here's some ready cheat notes that don't need to be penned to your inner thigh.
The Royals Win Guide Dogs Australia’s Creative
Advertising 101 - put cute Labrador puppies in ANY campaign and it's got "winner" written all over it from the get-go.
How Prepared Are Publishers For The Cookieless Era?
The cookieless era is upon us. But you know that already after B&T only wrote about it 456 times in the past 12 months.
BlokeVote Survey Finds The Ford Ranger Is Australia’s Best Looking Ute
The Ford Ranger voted Australia's best looking ute. And not just by the construction worker from the Village People.
JobAdder Unveils Swanky Brand Refresh & Website Amid Expansion Plans
Global recruitment software solution, JobAdder, has today unveiled a new website and brand expression as part of a major branding project. The refresh has been designed in partnership with creative agency, WolfKing, after conducting a series of global interviews with staff, industry influencers, customers and non-customers within the recruitment sector, as well as carrying out […]
The Beckham’s Youngest Son Cruz Is Going Viral For A Photoshoot That Some Are Calling “Scary!” & Others Are Calling “Cool!”
The Beckhams are back in the news and this time it's their pink-haired son and not mum's lettuce leaf/rainwater diet.
Chrisse Swan Goes Glam Retro For Priceline’s 40th Via Whippet
Not heard of Chrisse Swan's new booze-free, fitness lifestyle? Congrats to you for avoiding every tabloid & women's mag.
TikTok Launches New Program Fostering Next Generation Aussie Talent
TikTok launches program fostering the next gen of Aussie talent. Presumably people who can't sing or dance very well.
Drumstick Launches Campaign For Decadent New Flavours
The Drumstick leads the list of the most stolen items from the B&T office fridge, edging out Coopers & Lurpak butter.
“35 Years In Advertising & Creative Departments Has Prepared Me!” Jane Caro Is Headed To Politics!
Adlanders B&T would like to see in politics include Jane Caro, Adam Ferrier, Russel Howcroft and Sunrise's Cash Cow.
Thursday TV Wrap: 10’s First Dates Debuts To 334,000 Eyeballs
If anything, the proliferation of dating programs confirms the sheer joy of remaining a committed bachelor or spinster.
Commercetools Appoints Jen Jones As Inaugural CMO
Alas, Jen Jones can't blame her incompetent predecessor after being named Commercetools' inaugural CMO.
CHEP Network Promotes Thomas Penn To Melbourne GM
B&T would like to assure readers that if you squint very, very carefully you'll just see Thomas Penn in this press pic.