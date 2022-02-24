Missiles, Fury, Hotties, Beer & Fried Chicken! It’s Your Complete Media Guide To The Ukraine Madness

Vladimir Putin appears to have confirmed every 80s Hollywood action movie plot that suggests the Russians are villains hellbent on the demise of the West by promptly invading friendly Ukraine yesterday.

As the world still reels from the effects of the global pandemic, we all needed a war in Europe like the proverbial hole in the head.

Admittedly, no one’s too sure of Putin’s end goal (other than to aggravate western European leaders and the US), but here’s what we know (media wise) thus far:

CNN in strife for airing fried chicken advert during missile attack

US broadcaster CNN has found itself in strife after its coverage of a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv was suddenly interrupted by a fried chicken advert for fast food outlet Applebee’s.

The news outlet aired footage of buildings in the Ukrainian capital as air sirens can be heard in the background. Suddenly the coverage cuts to an Applebee’s commercial advertising “a little bit of chicken fried” and “cold beer on Friday nights”.

Social media users naturally had a field day, labelling it the ultimate statement on American culture. For its part, Applebee’s has now immediately “paused” all future advertising on the broadcaster. Check it out.

This is just brutal timing pic.twitter.com/n4MeLZZ3Xt — whitesoxdave (@barstoolWSD) February 24, 2022

Fury as m an switches Tinder location to Ukraine to find “hotties who need green card”

A TikTok user shared a video of himself claiming he changed his Tinder location to Ukraine in order to match with “hotties that need a green card”.

The video, uploaded by @justpadetwitch was posted on February 21 and is set to DJ Khaled’s “Major Bag Alert.”

Reporter dons flak jacket and helmet mid-report during missile attack

A CNN reporter in Kyiv has had to pause his broadcast to put on a flak jacket and helmet as explosions were heard in the background.

CNN’s senior international correspondent Matthew Chance was broadcasting on Don Lemon Tonight when the alarming incident occurred.

The British reporter said: “I just heard a big bang right here behind me. I probably shouldn’t have done the live shot here. There are big explosions taking place in Kiev right now.”

CNN’s Matthew Chance in Kyiv, Ukraine, stops his live reporting to put on gear as he and the team hear loud explosions near the city. https://t.co/y7MglyEtcd pic.twitter.com/YShfN9OBQf — CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2022

Sky New reporter gets caught in Russian shelling attack

Terrifying footage shows the moment a British Sky News reporter ran for cover in the city of Mariupol in south-eastern Ukraine when the area came under Russian fire.

Camera crew footage captured the moment Sky’s Alex Rossi and his team had to abruptly stop their news report to run for safety inside a building.

“It just shows how quickly things can change here,” Rossi said.

“We were outside filming, really calm – there had been shells that had come in this morning but again it had gone quiet it felt very, very normal but we’ve just had to come here to take cover because there’s been incoming mortar fire.”

Multi-lingual journalist whose Ukraine reporting went viral responds to huge reaction

As reported on B&T on Wednesday, British TV reporter Philip Crowther has become a viral smash after he posted a video of himself reporting from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in not one but a staggering six languages. Re-live the amazing feat here.

Now, on an appearance on US show Dan Abrams Live, Crowther has responded to the reaction and explained just how he knows so many languages.

Crowther grew up in Luxembourg with an English father and a German mother, he explained. He was then taught French in school and then “developed a passion for Spanish”. When he decided to “add Portuguese” he made it to six languages, but added that some of them are easier than others. Watch the report below:

You’ve probably seen the impressive clip of reporter @PhilipinDC who went viral for posting a clip as he reported from Ukraine in six different languages. He joined tonight to discuss. #viral pic.twitter.com/GbTbwtZwhs — Dan Abrams Live (@danabramslive) February 24, 2022