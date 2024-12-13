CampaignsNewsletter

MINI Türkiye Uses Its OLED Instrument Cluster To Rehouse Pooches Via TBWA\Istanbul

Mini’s Turkish office has created a slightly left-field campaign with TBWA\Istanbul that hopes to rehome dogs—and as it’s Friday, we thought you’d all like a look at some cute pooches.

Working with The Rescue House Charity (Kurtaran Ev Derneği), Mini Türkiye has put the OLED screens in its new cars to use.

Utilising the “personal mode” feature, photos of dogs awaiting adoption are displayed on screens at MINI Türkiye Authorised Dealers, transforming these screens into creative platforms for promoting pet adoption.

Additionally, these photos are shared on MINI Türkiye’s digital channels, directing users to The Rescue House’s adoption page and creating a seamless connection between potential adopters and animals in need.

Pleasingly some dogs have already found new homes thanks to the initiative.

The campaign is in a similar vein (if executed quite differently) to Colenso BBDO’s ‘Adoptable’ for Pedigree.

