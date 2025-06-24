Minerva Network Marks Leadership Milestone With 1,000th Athlete Mentee At Admiralty House

The Minerva Network, Australia’s leading not-for-profit dedicated to supporting professional sportswomen, marked a historic moment last night at a private event at Admiralty House, Kirribilli, celebrating the signing of its 1,000th athlete mentee.

The milestone was celebrated in the company of some of Australia’s most influential female athletes and leaders, highlighting the network’s ongoing commitment to empowering women in sport and business. Wallaroos captain Pesi Palu was officially welcomed as the 1,000th athlete mentee, symbolising a new era of leadership and momentum as the world’s eyes turn to Australia for the upcoming World Cup.

A Gathering of Champions and Change-Makers, the event brought together a star-studded lineup of speakers and guests, including:

Her Excellency the Honourable Ms. Sam Mostyn AC

Christine McLoughlin AM– Chairman, Minerva Network

Alyssa Healy – Australian cricket captain

Madison de Rozario OAM – Paralympian

Belinda Rowe – Minerva Board Member

Chloe Dalton OAM – Olympian and Minerva advocate

Liz Ellis AO – Chair of the Netball Australia Board of Directors

Louise Sauvage OAM – Australian paralympic wheelchair racer and leading coach

Annabelle Williams OAM – Australian paralympic swimmer

Demi Hayes – Australian rugby sevens player

Genevieve Longman – Australian waterpolo player

Jamieson Leeson – Australian Boccia athlete

Nikki Ayers – Australian Para Rowing

Jamie- Lee Price – GWS Giants Netballer

Sarah Walsh – Former Matilda, COO, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026

Phil Waugh – CEO of Rugby Australia

Ms Zali Steggall OAM, MP – Independent Member for Warringah

Bridget McKenzie – Senator of Australia

Attendees heard inspiring stories of resilience, mentorship, and achievement as Minerva Network leaders and athletes discussed the network’s impact on their careers and lives. The evening underscored the importance of community, collaboration, and the continued push for gender equality in sport and beyond.

Christine McLoughlin, chair of the Minerva Network, reflected on the journey: “Reaching 1,000 athletes is a testament to the power of connection and the shared belief that when women support each other, incredible things happen. We are proud to be shaping the future of women’s leadership in Australia.”

“Being at Admiralty House with our Patron Her Excellency as we formally welcome Pesi Palu as our 1,000th athlete is extraordinary. This is a significant milestone for Minerva and a moment of immense pride for everyone who has been part of this journey. When we began, our vision was simple but powerful – to support women in sport by surrounding them with the leadership, networks and resources they need to thrive both during and after their athletic careers,” she said.

“Reaching 1,000 athletes… demonstrates the strength of the community we’ve built and the growing recognition of women in sport as leaders in society.”

Minerva Network is supported by Premier Partners – Accenture, Aurecon, Harvey Norman, nib and is generously funded by the NSW Government, Queensland Government, and Queensland Academy of Sport.