Mindshare Votes One Winning The Victorian Labor Party’s $10M Spend For November’s State Election

GroupM’s Mindshare has won the Victorian Labor Party’s media spend for the state election due in late November.

B&T understands the spend to be $10 million over the pending six-week campaign.

Labor premier Dan Andrews (right in lead image) is yet to officially call the election date, however is widely tipped to retain government.

B&T has contacted GroupM on the win, however the agency declined the offer to comment.

Mindshare reportedly won the pitch over Omnicom’s OMD and dentsu’s Carat who held the media in 2019’s Victorian election.

It was believed OMD was favourite to snare the business as it had the inside running as it currently does the media for federal Labor and the Palaszczuk in Queensland.

The lucrative piece of business is another win for Mindshare whose recent wins include vitamin firm Blackmores and private investment company Grok Ventures Project.