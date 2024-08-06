Mindbox Wins Marketing & Media Accounts For Dementia Australia, EP&T Global & Capability.Co

Mindbox has announced a raft of new clients representing the purpose-led, property technology, and people technology sectors.

Mindbox won Dementia Australia’s integrated marketing & media account following a keenly contested pitch process involving global agencies UM, PHD & OMD.

Effective immediately, Dementia Australia has appointed Mindbox to ​​co-design and activate its public-facing campaign strategies, supporting organisational growth objectives to improve outcomes for all Australians impacted by dementia.

“With more than 421,000 people living with dementia, and this figure projected to double by 2054, plus an estimated 1.6 million people involved in their care, it is vital that all Australians understand more about dementia and where to access services and support,” said Imogen Wood, national marketing manager at Dementia Australia.

“Mindbox’s ability to draw upon data to deliver tangible business outcomes, drive change, and fuel growth for its clients was a standout during the tender process. ​The alignment of organisational values is another reason we were drawn to the business.,” added Wood.

“The basis of competition in media has shifted, and different capabilities, delivery models and practices are now becoming the norm. Our submission to Dementia Australia highlighted our approach to business as open, highly curious, and relentless in taking great pride in our results and relationships,” said Nic Halley, founder and CEO, Dementia Australia.

Mindbox has also signed EP&T Global and Capability.Co. EP&T Global is an ASX-listed provider of energy efficiency, ESG, and sustainability services in the commercial real estate market globally. Capability.Co provides clients with a workforce acceleration platform – activating human capabilities required to thrive in the modern workforce.

“To win one of the most established and well-known charities in Australia, along with securing EP&T and Capability.Co is a testament to our talented team. The fact that all three brands represent positive social outcomes only fuels our passion to help them grow and thrive,” said Halley.