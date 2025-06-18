Milwaukee Tool Officially Launches ‘Forever For The Trade’ As Its Inaugural Campaign

Milwaukee Tool ANZ has officially launched its first-ever brand campaign across Australia and New Zealand—a landmark moment for the global leader signalling a new chapter, one putting tradespeople, not tools, at the heart of the narrative.

Known for its high-performing jobsite solutions, Milwaukee is shifting focus in this campaign to the professionals behind the work. The campaign, ‘Forever for the Trade’, signals a long term commitment to support tradespeople not just with product innovation, but genuine understanding and respect for their trades.

This is more than a marketing shift—it’s a brand philosophy. From design to delivery, every decision is made with the tradesperson in mind. A standout example is Milwaukee’s commitment to backwards and forwards battery compatibility. It’s a practical benefit, and a clear expression of the brand’s ongoing focus on the trade.

The timing couldn’t be more relevant. With nearly 2 million tradespeople currently working across Australia, and the construction industry expected to require half a million additional skilled workers by 2029 to meet growing demands, the role of the modern tradesperson has never been more crucial. With workplace safety remaining a major concern the need to champion and support this community, not just with innovative tools, but with respect, has never been greater. Yet, amidst industry growth and rising pressure, what often gets lost is recognition of the skill, grit, and pride that goes into a day’s work.

The campaign itself is a representation of Milwaukee’s commitment to connecting with and understanding professional across Australia and New Zealand. It’s shaped by a deep understanding of the real demands of the trade: the early starts, the skill and precision behind each profession, and the pride coming from a job done right.

‘Forever for the Trade’ is more than just a tagline. It’s a promise to every tradesperson, regardless of their trade, that Milwaukee is in their corner—backing them with hundreds of products launched every year; innovations designed to solve real jobsite frustrations, and a global team who listen, learn, and build with tradespeople at the core.

“What sets Milwaukee apart is our relentless pursuit of innovation that serves the professional tradesperson to help them get the job done’, said Ayman Harrak, head of digital and brand marketing ANZ. “And ‘Forever for the Trade’ perfectly captures the mission that the whole team pursues every day.

“It begins with our commitment to research and understanding of tradespeople’s needs and frustrations on the jobsite, right through to the technology and development that goes into every product we make. Everything we do truly is ‘Forever for the Trade.’”