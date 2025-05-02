MILKLAB & Tones And I Turn A Morning Coffee Into The Hottest Ticket In Town Via 72andSunny

MILKLAB is flipping the script on Australia’s social scene, proving that mornings are the new nights, and coffee with MILKLAB Oat is the only brew to be poured.

In a world where young Aussies are swapping big nights out for early starts and espresso shots, MILKLAB celebrated the shift with a live gig called MILKLAB Coffee Shop Sets – held not in a nightclub, but in Australia’s most coffee centric city, Melbourne at Project 281 Coffee Roasters. And headlining none other than global music phenomenon Tones And I.

The event took place at dawn, bringing together coffee lovers, music fans, and creators for a high-energy performance fuelled not by beers, but by brews – specifically, lattes crafted with MILKLAB’s smooth and delicious Oat Milk. The café-turned-concert venue saw a full house of early risers sipping MILKLAB Oat flat whites and iced lattes, instead of cocktails, soaking up the beats of one of Australia’s biggest music exports.

“Our mornings are sacred – it’s when we feel most alive, most creative, and most connected,” said Natalie Latimore, marketing manager at MILKLAB. “We wanted to create a cultural moment that celebrated this shift. Young people aren’t looking for hangovers anymore – they’re looking for experiences that make them feel good, and coffee – with MILKLAB – is at the heart of that.”

MILKLAB and Tones And I are kicking off Coffee Shop Sets – a brand-new live gig series blending café culture with music where Tones And I takes the spotlight as the first artist to perform in this one-of-a-kind experience. The event featured a 30-minute performance from Tones And I, free coffees and limited-edition MILKLAB x Tones And I merch, turning a simple morning into a festival of caffeine, creativity, and community.

“Everything we do at 72andSunny has cultural understanding and impact at its core. The MILKLAB Coffee Shop Sets is no exception. The rise of coffee shop raves and pop-up events happening in the early hours was the inspiration to appeal to the ‘sober curious’ and creating this on-going event-based platform,” 72andSunny’s CCO Wez Hawes said.