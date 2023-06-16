Michelle Hutton To Leave Edelman After 13 Years

Michelle Hutton, currently vice chair Asia Pacific at Edelman, is set to leave her role after 13 years.

Hutton announced the decision in a LinkedIn post yesterday. She did not specify what her next moves would be but she did say that she has “started an extended and planned summer break in the UK and Europe to reflect and re-energise”.

She went on to say “People say that courage is the root of change. I’m going to get started on what that could mean for me and what’s next because this industry embraces change and that’s what I plan to do too”.

Hutton joined Edelman PR back in 2010 as CEO. She went on to join Edelman in 2014 as global consumer marketing chair and held a number of roles including COO of Europe (a London-based role) and CEO of Australia.

She has been based in Sydney since July 2019 when she took up the position of CEO Edelman Australia and chief growth officer of Edelman Asia Pacific.

Prior to Edelman she was chief executive of Hill & Knowlton.

She’s also a non-executive board member of the Australian Cervical Cancer Foundation.

In her post she thanked Edelman for the opportunities it had given her saying that “the agency that has trusted me with leadership roles around the world and given me opportunities that I could not have imagined when I first joined to run the business in Australia”.

She also thanked her colleagues and US-based CEO and president Richard Edelman.

“A very big and heartfelt thank you to the countless and wonderful colleagues, leaders and mentors around the world that I’ve had the privilege to work with at Edelman. It’s been an honour to learn from you all and I will always be your biggest cheerleader”.

“Finally, to Richard Edelman, whose leadership makes this the powerhouse agency it is. Thank you for the many opportunities you gave me to leave my mark here and I wish you much continued success. You deserve it”.