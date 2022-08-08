Michael Bass Named New Chief Trading Officer For Dentsu APAC

Michael Bass Named New Chief Trading Officer For Dentsu APAC
Dentsu International has announced the appointment of Michael Bass (pictured) as chief trading officer, media, Dentsu Asia Pacific.

With over 20 years’ experience, Bass’ career has included a range of senior investment and trading roles across the media sector. Bass spent seven years at IPG Mediabrands as trading director of Initiative and subsequently moved on to become the general manager, Investment at group level for the company. In the last three years, Bass was the chief investment officer for Dentsu ANZ.

Based in Sydney, Bass will work with the media supply chain and digital technology partners, as well as key internal stakeholders, to develop and implement an APAC trading strategy. His remit will be to support the Dentsu International objectives, delivering on its revenue goals and ensuring best in class trading solutions for its media agencies: Carat, iProspect and dentsu X.

Bass will report directly to Prerna Mehrotra, Chief Executive Officer, Media, Dentsu Asia Pacific.

Michael Bass, chief trading officer, Media, Dentsu Asia Pacific said: “I am truly honoured to be appointed Chief Trading Officer for Media in APAC with dentsu, at a time when we are seeing such significant change across our industry. APAC is widely regarded as the most fearless and innovative region and I’m excited to be partnering with our highly capable leaders to help drive the transformation of our trading practices.

“I look forward to developing and implementing a sustainable commercial strategy that builds on our strong foundation. With our remarkable and diverse pool of talent, along with so much opportunity for growth across the region, I am sincerely looking forward to taking on this new challenge.”

Prerna Mehrotra, chief executive officer, media, Dentsu Asia Pacific added: “Michael has a deep understanding of commercial strategy and investment management. He will work with the media supply chain and digital technology partners to future proof our business and deliver long term value to our clients.

“With his extensive background in driving revenue and creating programmatic data trading solutions, he will be working with the markets to evolve and improve on our current trading practices. We look forward to having him on board to support the trading teams across the APAC region and develop of commercial strategies that deliver increased value for all – for consumers, our people, our advertisers, our clients, our partners and us.

“As part of our commitment to support the career growth of our talent at dentsu, this internal promotion of Michael demonstrates our commitment to support the borderless mobility of our talent in the network.”

