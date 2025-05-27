MFA Inspiration X Speakers Reflect On Their Moment In The Spotlight

The Media Federation of Australia’s (MFA) EX conference takes place in Melbourne and Sydney in September. As well as the MFA Awards, the conference features Inspiration X, a dedicated content stream that puts the spotlight on emerging media talent with less than eight years’ industry experience to speak to the attendees.

The Presenters walk away not only with sharpened communication skills and new confidence, but with deeper connections, stronger industry recognition, and in many cases – a powerful sense of what they’re truly capable of.

Here, three past Inspiration X speakers share how stepping into the spotlight changed their trajectory.

Ashley Hill, Communications Executive, Match & Wood

When I applied for Inspiration X last year with a callout for ‘fresh perspectives’, I was still finding my footing in the industry with less than a year of part-time experience while juggling my studies. With an Economics and Psychology background and my naturally commercial mindset, I certainly felt my thoughts fit the bill of ‘fresh perspectives’.

I saw Inspiration X as a chance to prove to myself that I could step up on a bigger stage. The outcome was better than I expected – it demonstrated to me on a huge scale how great the media industry really is.

What struck me most was the incredible people our industry attracts. I connected with amazing industry leaders, received beautiful congratulatory messages, and to my surprise, felt like even my professional credibility grew beyond the walls of Match & Wood.

Some of my fondest memories were seeing how much support rallied around me. The Match & Wood team, especially LOCO (Lyndelle and Chris O’Keefe) and Ryan Hancock, carved out all the time to sit through my rehearsals and offer feedback. Perhaps more importantly, the MFA EX curators provided crucial guidance to shape the actual content itself for maximum impact with the audience. Shoutout to Chloe Hooper, Katie Rigg-Smith and Dan Johns.

Inspiration X is an unforgettable experience and I could not recommend it enough for those willing to put themselves out there.

Even if you think you won’t be selected, just apply. There was no way I thought I’d be selected with under 12 months’ experience in the industry, but I was. If that doesn’t demonstrate how committed the MFA is to developing people, I don’t know what does!

Kate O’Loughlin, Strategy Director, Wavemaker Sydney

Taking part in Inspiration X at MFA EX 2023 was a truly invaluable experience for me. It gave my confidence a serious boost and helped me grow in ways I didn’t expect – both personally and professionally.

After throwing myself into the deep end and working hard at our chosen topic alongside my partner-in-inspiration Leah Franco, my agency selected me to present again at MFA EX in 2024 – an experience that as even better than the first time around because I got the opportunity to work with some of the industry’s most experienced and passionate leaders on a session that dissected the future of flexibility, changing in-demand skills, and the impact of new technologies.

Another bonus is that I’ve since been able to get involved in shaping content for other big presentations and events. That first Inspiration X experience opened so many doors and really expanded what I thought was possible for me.

Now, presenting to clients or internally doesn’t feel intimidating at all—once you’ve spoken in front of 1,600 people, everything else feels like a breeze! I’m so grateful for the experience and would jump at the chance to do it all over again.

Chloe Hooper, Founder, Bare Feat

Once you’ve stepped onto the MFA EX stage and spoken in front of your peers, something shifts — you walk away thinking, I can do anything now. It’s one of the most exhilarating and transformative moments of your career.

Yes, it’s daunting — but self-belief is built by doing the things that scare you most. And the confidence you gain from this experience doesn’t fade — it stays with you for life.

What makes it even more powerful is the incredible support you receive along the way. When I submitted my idea for Inspiration X 2019 – the inaugural year of MFA EX – the curators and PHD, my agency at the time, were phenomenal in helping me prepare and truly brought out the best in me.

If you’re considering taking the plunge, of course you’ll ask, What’s the worst that could happen?

But don’t forget to ask yourself, What’s the best that could happen? Because I promise you — you won’t regret it.

For me, that first Inspiration X experience opened the door to some incredible opportunities — including being invited to MC this year’s MFA EX, which I’m absolutely thrilled about. It’s my favourite event in the industry, and getting to be the welcoming face for our speakers, offering a reassuring smile that says you’ve got this, is a real honour.

Having been part of the curation team for several years now, I know just how much heart, humour and hard work goes into this event. The rehearsal days are always a highlight — full of energy and camaraderie — and I can’t wait to help bring it all to life on stage.

Submissions for Inspiration X close on 6 June.