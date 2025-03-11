MFA Census: Media Agency Sector Shrinks, State-Based Leaders On The Rise & Women Account For 48% Of Leaders

The media agency sector has shrunk by 2.7 per cent with a rise in state-based leadership and lower vacancy rates among the highlights of the annual MFA Media Communication Industry Census.

The census reveals that in September 2024, MFA agency members employed 4,650 people – a 2.7 per cent drop from 4,778 people a year earlier.

Agency churn decreased marginally to 25.3 per cent, while entry-level recruitment was also steady, with 342 new professionals entering the industry.

Encouragingly, employee tenure has seen a notable increase, with the average agency tenure rising to 3.8 years from 2.8 years in the previous year.

Progress in gender diversity also continues, with female leadership in media agencies rising to 48 per cent of all management roles, up from 47 per cent in 2023, while an equal 50:50 gender split was achieved among leads and heads of departments.

On average, women earn 2.8 per cent less than men.

Nearly two thirds (64 per cent) of employees are women (up from 62 per cent in 2023). The average age is 32.7 years old, while the average industry experience increased slightly to 7.9 years (from 7.8 years in 2023).

The industry continues to adapt to changing client needs, with implementation, activation, SEO, and assistant roles making up 50 per cent of the workforce, though these categories have declined by 6.5 per cent.

A spike in state-based leadership

One of the more striking changes is that state-based management roles have grown by 18.5 per cent and client service roles by 6.5 per cent.

Vacancy rates improved, dropping to 4.9 per cent from 7.2 per cent in the previous year with two thirds of vacancies in Sydney and manager, executive and director roles proving the hardest to fill.

Another standout shift is in parental leave, with a record-breaking 216 primary carers – 4.8 per cent of all employees – taking leave in 2024, the highest figure in a decade of measurement. Additionally, 82 per cent of primary carers returned to work, reinforcing a positive shift in workplace support for parents.

Employment at MFA member agencies remains heavily concentrated in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, collectively making up 93 per cent of all roles.

MFA chair Mark Coad acknowledged the workforce decline but emphasised that it aligns with broader economic conditions and industry trends.

“The Census shows that the shape of our industry is evolving,” he said. “As technology, automation, and new ways of working redefine roles, we’re seeing a shift in skill sets and specialisations rather than a loss of capability. The industry remains strong, agile, and well-positioned for the future.”

MFA CEO Sophie Madden said: “Media agencies demonstrated strength in tough trading conditions, while evolving in response to client needs. The growth in management and client service roles, along with more career changers entering the industry, is a positive sign of industry appeal and opportunity.

“Likewise, steady growth in female leadership, stable entry-level recruitment, and consistent retention rates highlight the impact of our commitment to talent development and diversity. This shows that our industry initiatives are fostering stability and strengthening pride in our profession.”

Here are the full results of the MFA census