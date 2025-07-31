Zuck Says He’s “Excited To Build Personal Superintelligence” As Meta’s Average Ad Price Jumps 9%

Meta has grown its second quarter revenue by 22 per cent to $47.5 billion (A$73 billion) despite increasing its daily active user base by only 6 per cent to 3.48 billion.

Meta’s net income for Q2 was $18.4 billion; for the first half of 2025 Meta’s net income was about $35 billion, up 35% year on year.

Its second quarter global results are remarkable against the tide of a global cost of living, proving that it has one of the most lucrative advertising business models in the world.

Meta reported that the ad impressions it serves across its apps —Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger—grew by 11 per cent, and the average price advertisers are paying per ad increased by 9 per cent.

This means Meta is serving users more ads, and charging advertisers, on average, more for every impression.

Meta’s cost base increased far lower than its revenue grew. Its costs were up by 12 per cent, including a 7 per cent increase in headcount to 75,945.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg was bullish about Meta’s results.

“We’ve had a strong quarter both in terms of our business and community,” Zuckerberg said. “I’m excited to build personal superintelligence for everyone in the world.”

Meta ANZ managing director Will Easton said: “We’ve had another strong quarter with continued growth across Meta’s Family of Apps. Our AI investments have boosted ad efficiencies and conversions for our partners through Advantage+, while Gen AI creative tools are enhancing creativity. Australian and New Zealand users continue to embrace Meta AI, which only gets better with the ongoing launch of new features like Imagine Yourself. We also can’t wait to see the Oakley Meta HSTN glasses launch in Australia later this year.”

Meta is investing heavily in Generative AI technology “to make it easier for advertisers to target, optimise and create ads across its ecosystem”.

This quarter, Meta expanded its new AI-powered recommendation model for advertising to new surfaces and said it improved its performance by using more signals and a longer context. Meta said this has driven roughly 5 per cent more ad conversions on Instagram and 3 per cent on Facebook.

Nearly 2 million advertisers are now using our video generation features – Image Animation and Video Expansion, and we’re seeing very strong results with our text generation tools as we continue to add new features.

Meta said it has observed “strong momentum” with our Advantage+ suite of AI powered solutions. It has completed the roll out of streamlined campaign creation flow for Advantage+ sales and app campaigns, which it said makes it easier for advertisers to realise performance benefits. And Meta has seen lifts in advertiser adoption of Sales and App campaigns since expanding availability and are working to complete the rollout for leads campaigns in coming months.