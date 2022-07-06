Merlin Entertainments Appoints Tug Agency For SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium

Digital marketing agency Tug has been appointed by Merlin Entertainments to manage search engine optimisation for SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium and drive customer growth.

Located in Darling Harbour, SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium has nine interactive zones where visitors can encounter some of the world’s most incredible animals, including dugongs, sharks, sawfish, stingrays, jellyfish, penguins, seahorses and thousands of tropical fish. Merlin Entertainments is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment and operates over 140 attractions, 23 hotels and six holiday villages in 24 countries across four continents.

Tug Sydney, which in April was named APAC Performance Marketing Agency of the Year, has been appointed to increase share of voice and audience traffic to the SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium website through free, organic, editorial and natural search results.

Matt Newman, head of e-commerce, APAC at Merlin Entertainments added: “With more than 700 species of aquatic life and more than 13,000 individual fish and other sea and water creatures, SEA LIFE Sydney Aquarium is a destination for all the family.

“Following two years of disruption, we wanted a digital marketing agency that could help propel our organic web presence and drive awareness of everything we have to offer. The team from Tug showed a strong depth of experience in SEO and we look forward to working with them.”

Tug, which has offices in Sydney, London, Toronto and Berlin, is a specialist in performance media and uses data, media, content and technology to optimise the digital marketing performance and return on investment for its clients including WWF, Budget Direct, NobleOak, Compare the Market, Law Connect and GenesisCare.

Charlie Bacon, general manager at Tug Sydney said: “We are delighted Merlin Entertainments have selected Tug to help drive residents and tourists to this magical underwater world. It’s a major entertainment destination in the heart of the city and we will bring all our expertise to ensure as many visitors as possible experience it. We hope this is the start of long-term relationship with Merlin Entertainments and its portfolio of attractions across Australia and New Zealand.”

The win follows the appointment of Isabel Blanchard as paid media director at Tug Sydney in June.