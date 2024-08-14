Mercure Sydney Names Accommodation Partner For BeerFest Launching In Darling Harbour

Australia’s finest boutique and craft brewers, cider-makers, distillers, cocktail and food producers will be showcasing their finest wares at BeerFest Sydney in Darling Harbour’s Tumbalong park on 6-7 December.

The festival, which will attract over 8,000 people, is the first event of its kind to be held in the redesigned CBD harbourside precinct. Over the weekend, it will come alive with an array of gastronomic delights from Australia’s best boutique vineyards, brewers, cideries, distillers, cheesemongers, and local food producers.

Mercure Sydney is the perfect choice for accommodation as the 4-star hotel is in the heart of the city centre, close to public transport and just a five-minute walk to BeerFest Sydney. It also features a stunning indoor roof-top pool, spa, sauna and other luxe amenities.

Tickets are based on two people sharing a modern and chic queen or twin room and include VIP tickets to BeerFest Sydney a reduced buffet breakfast at $20pp served in Platform 818 from 6.30-10.00am, 15% off at Platform 818 and Eve’s Bar, beer-themed welcome amenities and 2 x tickets for any session of BeerFest and a gift pack of drinks from exhibiting vendors.

Gavin Loveday, Mercure Sydney’s director of sales and marketing, said, “We are excited at this new partnership with BeerFest. Mercure Sydney is a strong supporter of local business and experiences, and know our guests will thoroughly enjoy everything BeerFest has to offer.

“Our accommodation packages will include some exciting beer themed amenities to guests can had a taste of what the will experience at the event”.

The family-friendly weekend is filled with free activities and entertainment, featuring a star-studded lineup including live comedy, masterclasses, beer-food pairings, cocktail mixology, and the nationally-acclaimed Beer Olympics. DJ John Course and the Daft Punk Discovery Tribute Show will provide live music, and unique and on-site activations include tattoo artists.

James Harding, Festival co-director, said festival-goers can expect exclusive small-batch brews, one-off collaborations, boutique distilleries, fine wines, themed cocktails, and much more than just a paddock-to-plate experience. “At BeerFest, we love to push boundaries and create lifelong memories through unique and engaging experiences”.

“We offer a perfect combination of education and fun, allowing festival-goers to get up close and personal with the innovators behind their favourite bevvies, and have fun in the process”.

“Our program celebrates creativity, diversity, and all things that make our industry one of the greatest in the world”.

“We’re proud to present Sydney BeerFest at Tumbalong Park as the ultimate blend of party vibes and brew education. It’s a place where good times and great flavours collide”.

Metro and regional exhibitors include Philter Brewing, Mountain Culture Beer Co, Spreyton Cider, Sundowner Brewing, Brickworks, White Bay, Brix Distillers, Good Folk Brewing, Tara Distillery and Dad & Daves Brewing.

“Tumbalong Park is the ideal location for everyone to come along and have a fun day out,” said Harding. “We’ll have lots of activations and family-friendly activities, and hopefully convert general beer, cider, gin, whisky, and wine drinkers into appreciating craft and boutique drops, and learning something new in the process”.