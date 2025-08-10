Menulog Taps Bliss n Eso For Latest Campaign Via Thinkerbell

CampaignsNewsletter

Menulog has launched the latest version of its longstanding ‘Did Somebody Say’ brand platform featuring Aussie hip-hop duo Bliss n Eso.

The pair have conjured up a custom track designed to celebrate the diversity of Australia’s takeaways, taking viewers from inner-city laneways to regional gems.

The ‘What’s Good in Your Hood’ spot is aimed at heroing the restaurant partners who make up the service. The work features real Aussie shopfronts.

Simon Cheng, marketing director (CMO) at Menulog, said: “We’ve worked with global icons like Snoop Dogg, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera and Wu-Tang Clan, but now we’re putting local legends on the mic and on the map. This campaign is about backing Aussie flavour and championing the people who keep it cooking. Bliss n Eso were perfect for it – they’ve lived and breathed this culture for decades, and they brought their full selves to the collaboration.”

Sesh Moodley, executive creative director at Thinkerbell, added: “We wanted this to feel like something you’d save to your playlist, whilst telling a story around local, and ‘what’s good in your hood’. It’s about telling a proudly Aussie food story, and Bliss n Eso nailed it. The new work is just the beginning of a more localised focus for Menulog.”

The campaign will roll out across TV and video, digital, social, audio and OOH, with more tracks, and local flavour to come.

Credits

Client: Menulog

Creative and earned: Thinkerbell

Media: UM
Production: Heckler

Sound: Heckler Sound

Music: Bliss n Eso & Mushroom Group

